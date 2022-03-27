Clayton County police investigate after body recovered by dive team
Clayton County police responded to a call just before 11 a.m. on March 26. A citizen reported a suspicious incident near Garden Walk Boulevard at Upper Riverdale Road.
Officers discovered a body floating in water nearby. The Clayton County Police Department dive team was called to recover the body.
The cause of death is unknown at this time.
The victim has not been identified.
Police are still investigating at this time.
