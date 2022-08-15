Clayton County police investigate deadly shooting at apartment complex

Clayton County police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Clayton County apartment complex.

One person was killed and three others are recovering after shots were fired at the Park at Leeds Apartments on Riverdale Road.

A viewer sent Channel 2′s Larry Spruill a cell phone video showing the chaos after shots were fired at the apartment complex on Saturday night around 10:45 p.m.

“After the gunshots, I came on the balcony, and the boys were out here panicking. There were three boys shot, one was dead in the back seat, the other was shot in the back of the head and the other one was shot on the side,” said one neighbor.

The neighbor didn’t want to be identified, but shared video of the scene. She said she was the one who called 911. “I was in shock.”

Police tell Channel 2 four people were shot and one of the victims died.

Our cameras captured bullet holes in a silver car. Another neighbor said she was on her way home. She said police blocked off parts of the apartment complex for hours.

“The police had everything surrounded. My husband called me and told me I wasn’t going to be able to get in because there was a shooting out here. Four people got shot, bullets went through this apartment, bullets went through that apartment,” the neighbor said.

Darrell Winn said they were celebrating his birthday outside when the shooting started. He was one of the victims hit.

“Actually, I was in shock, because I was like ‘wow.’ I had on flip-flops, and I saw the wrap-around actually split. This was my first time ever being shot. It took me a minute to actually wrap my head around it,” Winn said.

Meanwhile, neighbors are scared and concerned for their safety, “To know that this happened right outside of our door, this is scary.”

Police are looking for suspects and leads.

Spruill talked to the father of one of the victims. He said his son and friends were leaving their friend’s apartment and didn’t live at the complex. He said they were innocent bystanders.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Clayton County police at 770- 477-3747.

