Clayton County police investigating “active shooting scene”

Clayton County police said they are investigating an “active shooting scene” Thursday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said they responded to the 6300 block of Old Dixie Highway in Jonesboro around 1 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Photos shared by police showed crime scene tape strung up over what appeared to be a motel or apartment complex.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police said one person was taken to the hospital. It’s unclear if there are any other people injured.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.