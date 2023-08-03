Clayton County police investigating “active shooting scene”
Clayton County police said they are investigating an “active shooting scene” Thursday afternoon.
Police said they responded to the 6300 block of Old Dixie Highway in Jonesboro around 1 p.m.
Photos shared by police showed crime scene tape strung up over what appeared to be a motel or apartment complex.
Police said one person was taken to the hospital. It’s unclear if there are any other people injured.
