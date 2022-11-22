19-year-old shot, killed by officer while driving stolen car; GBI investigating

The Clayton County Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon.

According to the GBI, the incident happened around 11:38 a.m. when a uniformed officer was investigating a stolen car parked at IGM Surfaces, LLC, located at 1135 Commerce Rd. in Morrow, Georgia.

This is the 105th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2022.

Once the officer confirmed the car was indeed stolen, the officer was approached by 19-year-old Eric Holmes. The officer said Holmes engaged in conversation but gave no indication he was aware the vehicle was stolen. While talking to the officer, the GBI said Holmes abruptly walked away, entered the stolen vehicle and started the engine.

The officer then commanded Holmes to stop.

The officer fired several shots and the man left the scene in the stolen car. The officer requested assistance and started to pursue Holmes in his marked patrol car.

Holmes drove up Commerce Drive and veered into a ditch about a quarter mile up the road. The officer pulled Holmes from the car and placed him under arrest. The officer did provide initial medical care until emergency medical technicians arrived.

Holmes was transported to a nearby local hospital, where he died.

The GBI said two handguns were recovered from the car.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

