Clayton County police looking for help finding missing 16-year-old girl last seen Friday

Clayton County police are looking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old who was last seen on Friday.

Police say Liliana Romero left her home on Friday and hasn’t returned since.

Clayton County Police officers responded to the 3000 block of Grant Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294, about a missing person.

Romero has brown hair and brown eyes, police say. She is 5 foot 3 and weighs 130 lbs, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants, according to police.

Romero was diagnosed with depression and anxiety, police say.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Liliana Romero, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

