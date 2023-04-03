Clayton County police find missing boys who ran away from home

A 5-year-old and a 10-year-old boy are now safe after running away from their Clayton County home on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police said Jayden Samples, 5, and Prinston Samples,10, ran away from their home on Regent Court in Jonesboro on Sunday afternoon but were found Monday morning.

Police said the two boys were found about three miles from where they ran away in a vacant home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police were alerted of their disappearance late Sunday night and had been searching for the boys ever since then.

The department said it has used its K-9 officers and its helicopter along with knocking on doors, and checking vacant houses in their search efforts.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: