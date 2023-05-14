Clayton County police reward for info leading to arrest of murder suspect

Clayton County police are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a murder suspect from the death of a 23-year-old in November 2022.

On Nov. 25, 2022, officers arrived at a home on Pahaska Court just before 7 p.m. after they received reports of someone being shot.

Upon arrival, officers found 23-year-old Keelon Tate, who was dead from a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Officers found a bullet hole in the glass of the door and blood on the ground of the entryway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clayton County Police at 770-477-3747 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

