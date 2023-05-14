Clayton County police reward for info leading to arrest of murder suspect
Clayton County police are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a murder suspect from the death of a 23-year-old in November 2022.
On Nov. 25, 2022, officers arrived at a home on Pahaska Court just before 7 p.m. after they received reports of someone being shot.
Upon arrival, officers found 23-year-old Keelon Tate, who was dead from a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers found a bullet hole in the glass of the door and blood on the ground of the entryway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clayton County Police at 770-477-3747 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
TRENDING STORIES:
Hundreds gather in Atlanta to rally for anti-gun violence laws weeks after mass shooting
Man accused of shooting woman during dispute killed after firing at Coweta deputies, officials say
Child services visited home of toddler hours before she was found dead in Atlanta area pond
Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.
You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: