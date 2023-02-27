Clayton County police search for 15-year-old missing for days
Clayton County police are searching for a teen they said has suffered from a traumatic brain injury,
Police said 15-year-old Jace Thomas was last seen on Friday at 10 p.m. at a home on Bogota Way in Jonesboro.
Police said they began their investigation at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Thomas is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighing 134 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911 immediately.
