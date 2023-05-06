Clayton County police search for little girl’s parents, says she doesn’t know their names
Clayton County police are working on finding a little girl’s parents.
Authorities said a little girl was found Saturday morning walking on Riverdale Road.
Police did not provide her name.
She is believed to be five years old.
Officers said the child does not know her parents’ names or whereabouts.
Anyone with information regarding this child is asked the call the Clayton County Police Department or 911.
