Clayton County police search for woman diagnosed with schizophrenia
Clayton County Police are searching for a woman diagnosed with schizophrenia who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday night.
Graciela Martinez-Garcia, 27, was last seen at her Morrow home at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police.
Martinez-Garcia left her home without her family’s knowledge, according to police.
Police describe Martinez-Garcia as being 5 feet, 3 inches, and 190 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Martinez-Garcia may have been wearing pink pants, according to police.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Graciela Martinez-Garcia is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.
TRENDING STORIES:
3 women, 5-year-old stabbed at Union City apartment complex, police say
Georgia HS player sidelined for championship after his response to alleged racial slurs by opponent
Police searching for 2 men hired to help evict a tenant but ended up robbing the tenant
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: