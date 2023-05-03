Clayton County police search for woman diagnosed with schizophrenia

Clayton County Police are searching for a woman diagnosed with schizophrenia who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday night.

Graciela Martinez-Garcia, 27, was last seen at her Morrow home at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

Martinez-Garcia left her home without her family’s knowledge, according to police.

Police describe Martinez-Garcia as being 5 feet, 3 inches, and 190 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Martinez-Garcia may have been wearing pink pants, according to police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Graciela Martinez-Garcia is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: