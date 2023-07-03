Clayton County police searching for 33-year-old woman missing since April

Clayton County police are searching for a woman who hasn’t been see

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said 33-year-old April McGowan was reported missing by family members on April 27. She was last seen in the 700 block of Dixon Road in Jonesboro.

TRENDING STORIES:

She is described as 5′03″ and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police did not give a description of a vehicle she could be in or what she was wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.