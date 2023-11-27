Clayton County police searching for missing woman with dementia
The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman they say is suffering from dementia.
Police were called out to the 1500 Block of Pine Drive in College Park around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon in reference to a missing person.
Officials searched the area for Dorothy Benjamin, but were unable to find her. Benjamin is a 75-year-old black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-tall, weighing 161 pounds.
Benjamin was last seen wearing a camo jacket with pink pants; she has also been diagnosed with dementia.
Anyone with information on Benjamin’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770- 477-3550.
