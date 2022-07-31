Clayton County police searching for missing woman who disappeared from her home

The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie Call for Katrina Echols, 50.

Police said they responded to the 1100 block of Misty Meadows Lane in Hampton, GA about a missing person on Saturday, July 30, at 6:29 p.m.

Police learned that Echols was last seen earlier that Saturday at 10 a.m. and she had not returned home.

Echols is a black female with black hair, brown eyes, 5′6″ in height, and weighs 150 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink/black hair wrap, black leggings, and a black shirt.

Police said Echols was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia. She is currently not taking her medication and is believed to be in a manic state.

Anyone with information on Echols whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or dial 911.

