Clayton County police searching for missing woman who disappeared from her home
The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie Call for Katrina Echols, 50.
Police said they responded to the 1100 block of Misty Meadows Lane in Hampton, GA about a missing person on Saturday, July 30, at 6:29 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police learned that Echols was last seen earlier that Saturday at 10 a.m. and she had not returned home.
Echols is a black female with black hair, brown eyes, 5′6″ in height, and weighs 150 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a pink/black hair wrap, black leggings, and a black shirt.
TRENDING STORIES:
Domestic dispute at Cherokee County home leads to police shooting the suspect at Red Lobster
University professor facing charges after shooting 18-year-old girl in parking deck, police say
A couple of Georgians woke up $1 million richer after getting the winning lottery numbers
Police said Echols was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia. She is currently not taking her medication and is believed to be in a manic state.
Anyone with information on Echols whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or dial 911.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: