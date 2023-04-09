Clayton County police searching for missing 3-year-old

Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help in locating missing 3-year-old Benjamin ‘JoJo’ Nkansah.

Police say they received a call at 4:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Commerce Boulevard in response to a missing person call. During the investigation, police learned that Nkansah went missing between 3:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

Officers say the child was last seen near the back door of his home, wearing a brown shirt and gray sweatpants.

The child is a Black male, with black hair, brown eyes, 2-foot-5 inches in height and weighs between 20 to 30 pounds.

According to police, the child was last seen on the neighbor’s camera at 3:10 p.m.

Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Benjamin Nkansah is asked to please call 911 or the CCPD immediately at 770-477-3550.

