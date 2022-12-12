Clayton County police target gang members, resulting in 12 felony arrests

Clayton County law enforcement targeted gang members last week, resulting in 12 felony arrests.

The Clayton County Police Department Special Operations Division partnered with the ATF and Department of Community Supervision to conduct a joint operation.

Police seized 17 firearms, two of which were reported stolen, 876.61 grams of marijuana, .3 grams of crack cocaine, 3 prescription pills, 81.9 grams of THC edibles, and 24 ounces of liquid promethazine.

Police did not provide the identities of the suspects who were arrested. They did not say which gang or gangs those arrested were affiliated with.

