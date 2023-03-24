Clayton County schools employee arrested in alleged cover-up of sexual misconduct at teen shelter

Clayton County police said an employee of the county’s school district has been arrested for her part in a cover-up of sexual misconduct at a shelter for troubled teens.

Police said 35-year-old Felecia Campbell was a manager at the Rainbow House in Jonesboro. The shelter bills itself as a non-profit emergency shelter and advocacy center.

Earlier this week, the shelter’s director, her son and another employee were arrested on child molestation charges after police said 25-year-old Caleb Randolph had engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with at least one child at the facility.

His mother, Mia Kimber, and another employee, Monica Jones, were arrested because police said they had direct knowledge of the situation and failed to take corrective action.

On Friday, police said that they conducted numerous interviews with other employees and that during Campbell’s interview, she said she didn’t have knowledge of the sexual misconduct.

Investigators searched her office and found files containing incident reports made by the staff members and juveniles that had her signature on them.

Campbell was arrested on Friday and charged with mandated reporter (failure to report).

Campbell was arrested at Lovejoy High School. Police did not say how she is employed at the school.