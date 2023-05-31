Clayton County sheriff’s ‘Operation Clean House’ claims fourth employee

Clayton County deputies are searching for another fellow sheriff’s office employee just days after three others were arrested.

Sheriff Levon Allen said he issued warrants on Wednesday night to charge contracted employee Iyana Niara Dixon with financial transaction fraud and theft by taking.

He says Dixon got ahold of a victim’s credit card and used it five times, including at a Macy’s department store. It’s unclear how much money was spent.

Allen did not comment on who the victim is, but says “Dixon used her position within the Sheriff’s Office to steal from inmates.”

He has dubbed this “Operation Clean House.”

Last week, three people who worked at the Clayton County Jail were arrested.

Correctional Officer Tabitha Clifton and nurse Jessica Castellanos were arrested on Friday and accused of giving contraband to inmates.

Less than 24 hours before, Correctional Officer Sean Hollinshead was accused of “orchestrating” an attack on an inmate.

Allen says Hollinshead placed an inmate into a high-risk housing unit where he was beaten and stabbed. They say he then failed to provide aid to the inmate.

Jail records show that all three have since bonded out of jail.

