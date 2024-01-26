Clayton County sheriff’s taskforce seizes dozens of firearms, narcotics at 2 drug busts

In a Thursday announcement, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said two major drug busts netted a seizure of dozens of firearms and multiple pounds of narcotics.

The sheriff’s office said it was part of Sheriff Levon Allen’s “sen[ding] a very clear message that illegal drug sales and crime will not be tolerated in Clayton County.”

The Vice Task Force, the sheriff’s office said, is “on the streets of Clayton County” to crack down on illegal gambling, drugs and prostitution.

The identities of suspects and the locations and dates of the busts were not provided by the sheriff’s office.

According to the announcement, the Vice Task Force engaged in two operations, and recovered the following items:

16 handguns

14 rifles

8.6lbs of THC edibles (113 packages)

326 pre-rolled marijuana cigars

Several marijuana plants and seeds

100g of pre-packaged THC oil cartridges and THC wax

22.4oz Viles of Suspected Cocaine

2.6 lbs Mushrooms

52 Bullets, Various Calibers

Two Magazines

A cell Phone

24oz of Promethazine

A digital Scale

3.88 pounds of Marijuana

2.6lbs THC Wax

