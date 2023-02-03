Clayton County woman accused of stealing more than $35,000 from employer, deputies say

A woman was arrested after being accused of stealing more than $35,000 from a Clayton County man’s bank account.

Clayton County Sheriff’s officials said on Aug. 2, 2021, a local business owner reported that he was missing $35,651 from his bank account.

According to investigators, the victim said multiple purchases from Amazon, Home Depot and other online stores were made in his name.

Deputies determined that all of the items that were purchased were shipped to an address that belonged to Amey Sunny.

When investigators informed the victim of this, he said Sunny was one of his employees working in his account payable department as a specialist.

The victim claimed he did not know Sunny was sending items purchased with his information.

Deputies said Sunny immediately went on the run when warrants were obtained for her arrest.

On Thursday, deputies with the Elite Fugitive Squad located Sunny and took her into custody.

