Clayton Family Foundation supports Empty Stocking Fund with generous annual gift

Every year, volunteer organizers of the News Sentinel Charities Empty Stocking Fund have a big decision to make: How many East Tennessee families in need can we serve this year?

Our goal, of course, is to help as many as we can by being excellent financial stewards of the donations we receive.

That's why gifts such as the recent $10,000 donation from the Clayton Family Foundation help build a solid footing as we head into the new year. So many reader gifts come in while we're distributing meal boxes to families around Christmas, and recurring corporate gifts stabilize our annual budget as we decide how to best serve community members in 2024.

The Clayton family's generosity through the decades has translated into many opportunities for families to gather around the table at the holidays.

"The Jim Clayton family and staff are pleased to support the News Sentinel’s Empty Stocking Fund and its legacy of adding an element of holiday joy to our underserved neighboring families," Jim Clayton said.

Jim Clayton, left, and Michell Beth Clayton, center, present a $10,000 check to the News Sentinel Charities Empty Stocking Fund from the Clayton Foundation to Knox News executive editor Joel Christopher, who serves as president of the Empty Stocking Fund board of directors.

The 100% volunteer-run Empty Stocking Fund board builds on its knowledge and efficiencies from year to year, and all of our expenses go to the effort of feeding families in need.

"Generous corporate partners such as the Clayton Family Foundation allow the Empty Stocking Fund to dream big year after year when we set our goals," said Joel Christopher, Knox News editor and Empty Stocking Fund president. "Significant financial boosts like these energize us as we recommit to serving as many families as we can."

It's easy to set a recurring donation at esfknox.org. If you'd prefer to mail a check, please address it to Empty Stocking Fund, 2332 News Sentinel Drive, Knoxville TN 37921. We accept donations all year long.

Businesses or organizations that are interested in donating can reach out directly to Christopher at joel.christopher@knoxnews.com for details on how the charity makes sure your generosity is highlighted.

Every penny goes to the effort because the Empty Stocking Fund does not have any overhead, paid employees or extraneous expenses. We're volunteer-run by caring community members who are determined to serve families each Christmas.

Give to our Empty Stocking Fund at esfknox.org.

