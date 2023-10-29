Clayton High School hosts Cleveland High in Game of the Week

TechCrunch

Volkswagen's software unit Cariad will delay the launch of its new software architecture yet again as it deals with a large round of layoffs. Just three years after VW created Cariad, and only six months after an executive shakeup, the unit has planned to cut 2,000 jobs, German publication Manager Magazin reported over the weekend. The layoffs will further delay the launch of VW's software architecture 1.2 by 16 to 18 months.