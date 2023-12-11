Clayton homicide suspect in court later today
A man charged in a murder that shook a quiet community is due in court later Monday for a preliminary hearing.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
Driver brings the laughs after the cold open doesn't, plus Julia Stiles makes a surprise appearance.
The Chiefs' spectacular game-winning touchdown-that-wasn't exemplified much of their season: moments of brilliance surrounded by too many self-induced missteps.
Sean McVay's play call during a critical moment Sunday didn't make it to Matthew Stafford.
The Chiefs couldn't bring down Josh Allen.
Macy's shareholders receive an early holiday season gift.
Reluctant to play, huh?
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a bold choice at the end of their game. Was it the right call?
Just days after suffering a high ankle sprain, Trevor Lawrence couldn't rally Jacksonville past Cleveland.
The Ravens rallied past the Rams in an overtime thriller.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has predicted Apple will release new iPad Pros and iPad Airs in March, both coming in two size options. He also says Apple will release the M3 MacBook Air in two sizes that month, while the M3 Mac Pro and Mac Studio won't come until later on.
Mobile EV charging startups seek to fill public charging gaps such as in remote locations and parking complexes.
The price for a flawless complexion doesn't have to be high — not even for celebs.
Apple's third-generation AirPods are only $140 right now in a deal on Amazon, or $30 off their usual price. This is the lowest price they've ever been, last seen during Black Friday sales. The second-generation AirPods Pro are discounted too, for $50 off.
Are we really willing to trust mercurial SpaceX CEO Elon Musk with people's air supplies?
A 2005 Suzuki Verona, successor to the Daewoo Leganza, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
The FTC and 17 attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon in September, alleging the company uses illegal tactics to stifle competition. The suit accused Amazon of punishing sellers for listing their products for lower prices elsewhere, among other "monopolistic practices."
Overall, “deciding on a budget” for gifts and “going over budget” were the top holiday stressors on relationships.
Snag a popular foot massager for $80 off, an Echo Dot at a 50% discount, a coffee mug warmer for $20 and more great deals.
The league is still investigating the situation between Greenlaw and Disandro, the Eagles' head of security.