Clayton jail workers warned not to give inmates keys to the facility

A memo sent out to workers at the Clayton County Jail this week warned them of inappropriate behavior that won’t be tolerated, including giving inmates keys to the jail.

Workers sent Channel 2′s Tom Jones a copy of the memo command staff sent to the workers with that message. Two workers have been arrested and another could face charges.

Clayton County resident Lawrence Scott was stunned when he learned about the issues at the jail.

“That’s outrageous. What? What they got going on in the jail?,” he asked.

Birdie Evans, also a Clayton County resident, was shocked to hear about the allegations.

“That’s inappropriate. It’s illegal and it’s wrong,” she said.

In one case, Sergion Williams was fired and faces charges after he’s accused of taking money from inmates through a cash app and giving them food from the jail kitchen.

A warrant indicates he charged the pretrial detainees $32 for a deck of cards. The inmates said he took $500 from them, but never provided lighters, marijuana and black and mild cigars.

The memo stated an inmate accused fired Security Specialist Montez Hawkins of telling her to face the wall while he inappropriately touched her cellmate. Hawkins denied the allegations.

The memo also mentioned fired Security Specialist Mary Moore was observed on video having an improper sexual relationship with an inmate. She was arrested. The phone disconnected when Jones called her for a comment.

None of it sat well with people Channel 2 spoke with.

“That’s inappropriate behavior. What they’re doing, it’s wrong. 100%,” Evans stated.

The memo said the case against Hawkins was turned over to the Clayton County District Attorney for possible prosecution.

Jones reached out to the jail for a comment. He is waiting on a response.

In the memo, Command Staff says the incidents are troubling on several different levels and it needs to stop for the safety and security of everyone involved

