Clayton man convicted of road-rage killing receives 24 years in prison

WOODBURY – A Clayton man has received a 24-year prison term for killing a man during a road-rage incident.

Everett E. Moore was found guilty earlier this year of the aggravated manslaughter of Joseph Pirri, a 32-year-old Blackwood man.

Moore, 58, attacked Pirri in March 7, 2018 as the victim sat in his car on Tanyard Road near Mail Avenue in Deptford, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

It said Pirri was "heavily slashed on his face with a sharp instrument.”

How did police find suspect?

Pirri was able to describe Moore and his pick-up truck, but he died in a hospital eight days after the assault.

A GoFundMe campaign to help Pirri's family said the married father of a son and stepdaughter was "just trying to get home from work" when the assault occurred during a severe storm.

Pirri was a Pitman High School graduate and an employee of LKQ Auto Parts in West Deptford, according to an obituary.

"Joe loved his family and was an avid Eagles and Jersey Devils fan,” it said.

Moore, a construction worker, was arrested on April 25, 2018 after investigators were able to identify his vehicle.

Moore, who was also found guilty of weapons offenses, must serve more than 20 years before parole eligibility under the state’s No Early Release Act.

He was sentenced June 29 by Superior Court Judge Christine Allen-Jackson in Woodbury.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email him at jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Everett Moore was convicted of killing Joseph Pirri in highway attack