Clayton officer released from hospital days after being shot

The Clayton police officer who was shot in the arm last week was released from the hospital Tuesday, Oct, 31 just before 2:30 p.m..

Officer Cody Cecil was shot while serving a warrant on Hacker Road, in Clayton on Oct, 26.

22-year-old Elijah Clements allegedly shot Cecil, but during a standoff that followed the shooting, SWAT members found him dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Tuesday, various police officers and sheriff’s deputies gathered at the Miami Valley Hospital to “clap out” Cecil and then escort him home.

Officers from the Clayton, Dayton, Brookville, Oakwood, Xenia departments, and many others were waiting outside the hospital for Cecil.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies, state troopers, and multiple undercover law enforcement vehicles were also at the hospital.

As Cecil left the building, officers and deputies cheered and clapped for their fellow law enforcement officer.

Cecil was in the hospital for five days and had to get at least one surgery.

He has been part of the Clayton Police Department since 2015.

Dozens of officers and state troopers from across several cities in Montgomery and Greene counties gathered outside Miami Valley Hospital Tuesday as Officer Cody Cecil was released from Miami Valley Hospital five days after he was shot while serving a warrant in Clayton. (Scott Kessler/Staff)

