Clayton Police need help finding missing 13-year-old girl with multiple mental illnesses

Clayton County police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Janiyah Willis left home at 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 31 without permission.

Police say she suffers from multiple mental illnesses.

Willis has black hair with blonde patches, brown eyes, is four foot, nine inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants, and a pink purse.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

