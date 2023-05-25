Clayton police said odor was so foul, they had to check for a body, but found 19 animals instead

According to the Clayton County Police Department, an odor was so foul coming from a home that they had to check to see if a dead body was inside.

On Thursday, just before 11 a.m., police officers were called to a home on Holly Circle in Forest Park in reference to a bad smell.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found Maria Martinez, 58, throwing dogs out the window. Authorities said they spotted flies everywhere.

Officials said Martinez refused to let officers into the home.

Clayton County police reportedly told Martinez due to the foul odor, authorities needed to confirm that a body was not inside the home.

When officers went inside, they said they came across horrible living conditions with dog feces and urine everywhere.

The Clayton County Animal Control recovered 18 dogs and one rabbit from inside the home.

Clayton officers were able to confirm there were no bodies inside the house.

Martinez is facing 19 counts of animal cruelty and obstruction of law enforcement.

