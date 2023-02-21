Clayton police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after man shot multiple times

Clayton County police are searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man they say shot another man over the weekend, leaving him in critical condition.

Police said that on Feb. 18 at 2:36 a.m., they responded to reports of a shooting on Mount Zion Road in Jonesboro. Police found a victim on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said Bryant Kelsey, 34, is wanted for aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said Kelsey was last seen driving his mother’s car, a black Cadillac with Georgia license #CFN7073.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Kelsey is “known to be armed and dangerous,” according to police. Anyone who comes into contact with him is asked to call 911 immediately.



