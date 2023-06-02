Clayton police searching for gunmen who shot driver multiple times in “road rage” incident on I-75
Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help to identify the gunman or gunmen who shot a driver on I-75 multiple times.
Police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Wednesday just before the I-285 exit ramp.
Police learned that someone pulled up next to the victim’s car in a white vehicle and shot him multiple times. The victim was driving a white Crysler similar to the one pictured.
The victim’s condition and identity have not been released. It’s unclear if he was able to give a description of the shooter or shooters.
Anyone who recognizes either vehicle or witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-4026 or Crime Stoppers (Atlanta).