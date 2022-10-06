Clayton police searching for rape, child molestation suspect with ‘violent tendencies’

Clayton Count Police are searching for a “potentially violent” suspect wanted for sexual assault, rape and child molestation.

Clayton County police said Tony McKay, 53, is wanted on charges of aggravated sexual battery, aggravated assault with intent to rape, two counts of child molestation, statuary rape, rape and aggravated child molestation.

Police did not release what led to the charges.

McKay is described as 6 foot 2 with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to go by the name “Curtis.”

McKay is known to be driving a 2014 silver Ford F150 with tag number CQT7970.

Anyone who sees McKay is asked to call the Clayton County police department at 770-477-3747.