Clayton residents question $20M Caleres acquisition

CLAYTON, Mo. – Clayton residents spoke out at a public forum on Wednesday regarding the school district’s potential purchase of the Caleres property.

Hundreds of residents gathered in a middle school auditorium to voice their concerns and ask questions surrounding the $20 million property. The main issue many residents had about the purchase was how it would affect their taxes.

The Clayton School Board said Wednesday’s meeting was a chance for residents to ask questions and learn about the possible acquisition. Board President Amy Rubin said they are focused on the needs of future Clayton students.

“When this property became available again, we were already in the process of evaluating current student needs against an existing long-term facility plan,” Rubin said.

Trains move too slow through Illinois village, delay first responders

Another concern the board addressed was the timeline of the potential purchase. Residents said they weren’t notified of the prospective deal until this week.

The board was unable to notify the public beforehand due to confidentiality agreements.

“It is routine that public bodies negotiate real estate transactions in closed session,” Rubin said. “We were further advised that our vision could be accomplished without an increase to property taxes. So, of course, we all like that.”

The district is currently in the due diligence period until Jan. 22. There is nothing finalized yet, according to the school board.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.