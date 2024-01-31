CLE Zoo's tiger cubs ready for big debut

TechCrunch

Accel, an early investor in Indian e-commerce giants Flipkart and Myntra, is preparing a new fashion e-commerce bet in India even as competition intensifies with the recent expansion of Mukesh Ambani's Ajio platform. Accel is in advanced talks to lead a $15-20 million funding round into Newme, an Indian fast-fashion e-commerce startup, according to four people familiar with the matter. The proposed funding would value Newme, dubbed "Shein for India" by some backers, at around $83-85 million post-money, one of the sources said.