Clean Air Metals Announces Addition Of Second Drill and Commencement of Phase 2 Drilling at Escape Lake, Thunder Bay North

TORONTO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Clean Air Metals Inc. (formerly Regency Gold Corp.) ("Clean Air" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AIR) is pleased to announce that a second drill has now been mobilized to the Escape Lake area of the Thunder Bay North Project. Phase 1 and 2 drilling at Escape Lake continues on with a minimum total of 20,000m of drilling going forward.

One drill continues to be focused on the southern portion of the Escape Lake mineralized zone (see press release dated June 17, 2020) conducting stepout holes testing possible lateral and along strike extensions to the south and east. The second drill has mobilized to the northern portion of the Escape Lake mineralized zone and will be helping complete Phase 1 planned holes and stepout holes to the north to follow the postulated trend of the mineralized magma conduit on the Phase 2 drilling layout.

Recent Phase 1 drilling by the Company within the Escape Lake Intrusion generated a result in Hole ELR20-003 of 78.9m of 1.66ppm (g/t) Platinum, 2.17ppm (g/t) Palladium, 0.8% Copper and 0.41% Nickel including 20.0m of 3.23ppm (g/t) Platinum, 4.27ppm (g/t) Palladium, 1.54% Copper and 0.84% Nickel (see Clean Air Press Release dated June 17, 2020).

Reconnaissance drilling by the previous project operator 650m north of the Company's Phase 1 drill pattern, obtained a mineralized intercept in favourable ultramafic conduit rocks including peridotites and olivine melagabbros in Hole 10CL0003 from 205.5m to 232.8m assaying 27.3m of 1.15ppm (g/t) Platinum, 1.3ppm (g/t) Palladium, 0.43% Copper, 0.22% Nickel (Figures 1,2).

The Company plans a systematic approach to drilling off the potential strike extensions of the mineralized conduit in Phase 2 including application of borehole electromagnetic (BHEM), borehole magnetometric resistivity (MMR) and magnetotelluric (MT) surveys to isolate conduit architecture and follow the path of electrical conductivity in the mineralized magma conduit trend.

Figure 1: Section View of Phase 1, 2 Drilling on the Escape Lake Mineralized Conduit Trend (CNW Group/Clean Air Metals Inc.) More

Figure 2: Plan View of Phase 1, 2 Drilling on the Escape Lake Mineralized Conduit Trend (CNW Group/Clean Air Metals Inc.) More

CEO Abraham Drost stated that "the addition of a second drill at Escape Lake is a welcome result of the recent closing of the Company's oversubscribed C$6.7M flowthrough financing at C$0.50/flowthrough share. The second drill will help the Company to increase the pace of exploration on Phase 1 testing of the Escape Lake Intrusion mineralized zone, transitioning to Phase 2 testing of an interpreted strike extension of the mineralized magma conduit to the north and south."