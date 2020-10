Talk about a rave review. Zoë was pleasantly surprised with this model: “When I first opened the box, I had a moment of ‘UGH there are too many parts this is going to be too complicated.’ But it turned out to be incredibly easy to put together—the first three pieces I pulled out of the box clicked together in minutes. It also gave me a thrilling five minutes of vacuuming right off the bat, no initial charging.” $399, Amazon. Get it now!