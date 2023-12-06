Clean bills of health: Which Central Florida restaurants had perfect inspections in November?

After 1,566 restaurant inspections across Central Florida in October, only 84 had no issues for the entire month, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Seminole had the highest percentage of restaurants with zero violations during routine food inspections at 9.9%. Brevard came second at 7%, Orange at 5.1% and Osceola at 3.6%.

Volusia and Lake ranked near the bottom at 2.7% and 1.6%, respectively.

Orange County had the most restaurants with no violations at 34. Seminole was in second place with 20, while Brevard was third with 18.

Below is the full list by county of Central Florida restaurants with no violations for the month of September. For the latest restaurant closures, read our weekly reports at OrlandoSentinel.com/inspections.

Brevard

OMG Hibachi Grill, 1928 Knox McRea Dr., Titusville

Hampton Inn by Hilton Melbourne-Viera, 130 Sheriff Dr., Melbourne

Indian River Colony Club, 1600 Old Glory Blvd., Melbourne

Udder Delite, 3280 Suntree Blvd. Suite 105, Melbourne

Lizard Creek Smokehouse LLC, 3280 Suntree Blvd. Suite 105, Melbourne

AMC Avenue 16, 2241 Town Center Ave., Melbourne

Seaglass Inn, 514 Ocean Ave., Melbourne Beach

Happy Food, 690 Eyster Blvd., Vin 1587, Rockledge

Prime Empanada & Catering, 588 SR Highway A1A, Satellite Beach

Soul Sushi 9, 160 Malibar Road, Palm Bay

Notorious Pig, 660 Tucker Lane, Cocoa

Dejatea, 3280 Suntree Blvd. #105, Melbourne

The Twisted Birch, 1279 Admiralty Blvd., Rockledge

Paki’s, 4513 Tucker Lane, Cocoa

Holy Smoke, 3757 US Hwy 1 N, Cocoa

Loras Kitchen LLC, 2500 Parkway Dr., Melbourne

Indian River Smokehouse, 888 Cardinal Ave., Rockledge

Reel Cajun Cookin II, 660 Tucker Lane, Cocoa

Lake

Amish Pretzel Shop, 2409 S. US Hwy 27, Astatula

Orange

PCI Mobile Kitchen, 4603 W. Colonial Dr., Orlando

Papa Llama, 2840 Curry Ford Road, Orlando

Amway Center – The Carvery (Club), 400 West Church St., Orlando

Premium Lodge Suite & Pantry Club Level, 400 West Church St., Orlando

Amway Center – North Club Bar And Seafood Grill (Club), 400 West

Church St., Orlando

Sushi-Zu Delivery & Catering, 8101 Narcoossee Road, Vin 5159, Orlando

Tartini Express, 14846 Wyndham Lakes Blvd. Suite 7, Orlando

Taco Bell, 10005 University Blvd., Orlando

OMG Tacos Over The Border, 3592 Aloma Ave. Suite 2, Winter Park

Tango-Mariachi – Vin 9744, 4880 Distribution Court, Orlando

Sausage Shack, 700 Aragon Dr., Winter Park

Barcelona Lounge, 1181 W. Buena Vista Dr., Lake Buena Vista

Whiskey Lous, 121 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando

Pipos Latin Food , 929 W. Michigan St., Orlando

Hot Asian Buns, 701 W. Lancaster Road, Orlando

Marie’s Sweet Pleasures Food Euphoria, 929 W. Michigan St., Vin 8071, Orlando

Savage Hotdogs, 1206 W. Robinson St., Orlando

El Gallito 7-Vin 5094, 701 West Lancaster Road, Orlando

Tacos Los Faroles Vin #5707, 701 West Lancaster Road, Orlando

Paisano’s Hot Dogs, 929 W. Michigan St., Vin 0879, Orlando

Juicy Leo’s LLC, 1461 N. Goldenrod Road Suite 149, Orlando

Subway #12524, 16889 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando

La Palette Artisan Ice Pops, 12720 S. Orange Blossom Trail Suite 24, Orlando

Dominos Pizza #5049, 5944 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

Thurston House, 851 Lake Ave., Maitland

Dockside Pizza, 7007 Sea Harbor Dr., Orlando

Five Guys, 4821 New Broad St., Orlando

Chick-Fil-A – Terminal Food Court, 9333 Airport Blvd., Orlando

Pa’l Campo Chicken’s BBQ & Grill, 929 W. Michigan St., Orlando

Bienfuegos LLC, 929 W. Michigan St., Orlando

Paisano’s Hot Dogs Vin #2047, 929 W. Michigan St., Orlando

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop (Store #2), 12241 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando

Menchie’s, 1000 Universal Studios Plaza, Orlando

Refreshment Port, 1510 N. Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista

Osceola

Nature’s Table, 200 Celebration Place, Celebration

Old Hickory, 6000 W. Osceola Pkwy., Kissimmee

Johnny Dogs, 2516 Quail Park Terrace, Kissimmee

Cilantro Urban Eatery, 1180 Celebration Blvd., Celebration

Seminole

Mama’s Fixins, 1960 Slavia Road, Lot 685, Oviedo

La Parada De Taco, 1300 W. Airport Blvd., Vin 1088, Sanford

Mi Casita, 1140 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo

Frequency, 382 W. State Road 434, Vin 0111, Longwood

La Lucha Mexican Taste, 343 North Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood

McDonald’s, 1200 SR 434, Winter Springs

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1177 E. SR 434, Winter Springs

First United Methodist Church of Sanford, 419 S. Park, Sanford

Abundance Custom Catering and BBQ, 1830 Longwood Lake Mary Road, Suite

1000, Longwood

B’s Dawgs and Catering, 117 E. Church Ave., Longwood

Frappino, 1830 Longwood Lake Mary Road #1008, Longwood

River City Catering, 2533 S. Laurel Ave., Sanford

Edibles Etc., 285 W. Central Pkwy. Suite 1724, Altamonte Springs

Rollin’ Dough, 132 North 4th St., Suite 1200, Lake Mary

Pat Clarke Goop Dog, 1830 Longwood Lake Mary Road Suite 1000, Longwood

Deez Muttz Hot Dogs and Catering, 343 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Vin 0033, Longwood

Flavor Bites Catering, LLC, 117 E. Church Ave., Longwood

Maya Rosa Orlando Vin 4365, 1644 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Vin 4365, Longwood

Rascal’s Rockin Beignets, 343 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood

Topgolf USA Lake Mary 2nd Floor, 1010 Greenwood Blvd., Lake Mary

Volusia

Zest Catering & Events By Fay, 1501 Ridgewood Ave. #106, Holly Hill

Atlantic Vendors, 2620 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach

Laubster’s Catering, 2102 S. Ridgewood Blvd. Unit 21, Edgewater

Taqueria Los Consentidos, 110 E. 2nd Ave., Vin 5418, Pierson

Jersey Family Grill, 1649 Providence Blvd., Deltona

Ritter’s Frozen Custard, 4629 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange

Atlantic Vendors, 701 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach