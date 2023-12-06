Clean bills of health: Which Central Florida restaurants had perfect inspections in November?
After 1,566 restaurant inspections across Central Florida in October, only 84 had no issues for the entire month, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
Seminole had the highest percentage of restaurants with zero violations during routine food inspections at 9.9%. Brevard came second at 7%, Orange at 5.1% and Osceola at 3.6%.
Volusia and Lake ranked near the bottom at 2.7% and 1.6%, respectively.
Orange County had the most restaurants with no violations at 34. Seminole was in second place with 20, while Brevard was third with 18.
Below is the full list by county of Central Florida restaurants with no violations for the month of September. For the latest restaurant closures, read our weekly reports at OrlandoSentinel.com/inspections.
Brevard
OMG Hibachi Grill, 1928 Knox McRea Dr., Titusville
Hampton Inn by Hilton Melbourne-Viera, 130 Sheriff Dr., Melbourne
Indian River Colony Club, 1600 Old Glory Blvd., Melbourne
Udder Delite, 3280 Suntree Blvd. Suite 105, Melbourne
Lizard Creek Smokehouse LLC, 3280 Suntree Blvd. Suite 105, Melbourne
AMC Avenue 16, 2241 Town Center Ave., Melbourne
Seaglass Inn, 514 Ocean Ave., Melbourne Beach
Happy Food, 690 Eyster Blvd., Vin 1587, Rockledge
Prime Empanada & Catering, 588 SR Highway A1A, Satellite Beach
Soul Sushi 9, 160 Malibar Road, Palm Bay
Notorious Pig, 660 Tucker Lane, Cocoa
Dejatea, 3280 Suntree Blvd. #105, Melbourne
The Twisted Birch, 1279 Admiralty Blvd., Rockledge
Paki’s, 4513 Tucker Lane, Cocoa
Holy Smoke, 3757 US Hwy 1 N, Cocoa
Loras Kitchen LLC, 2500 Parkway Dr., Melbourne
Indian River Smokehouse, 888 Cardinal Ave., Rockledge
Reel Cajun Cookin II, 660 Tucker Lane, Cocoa
Lake
Amish Pretzel Shop, 2409 S. US Hwy 27, Astatula
Orange
PCI Mobile Kitchen, 4603 W. Colonial Dr., Orlando
Papa Llama, 2840 Curry Ford Road, Orlando
Amway Center – The Carvery (Club), 400 West Church St., Orlando
Premium Lodge Suite & Pantry Club Level, 400 West Church St., Orlando
Amway Center – North Club Bar And Seafood Grill (Club), 400 West
Church St., Orlando
Sushi-Zu Delivery & Catering, 8101 Narcoossee Road, Vin 5159, Orlando
Tartini Express, 14846 Wyndham Lakes Blvd. Suite 7, Orlando
Taco Bell, 10005 University Blvd., Orlando
OMG Tacos Over The Border, 3592 Aloma Ave. Suite 2, Winter Park
Tango-Mariachi – Vin 9744, 4880 Distribution Court, Orlando
Sausage Shack, 700 Aragon Dr., Winter Park
Barcelona Lounge, 1181 W. Buena Vista Dr., Lake Buena Vista
Whiskey Lous, 121 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando
Pipos Latin Food , 929 W. Michigan St., Orlando
Hot Asian Buns, 701 W. Lancaster Road, Orlando
Marie’s Sweet Pleasures Food Euphoria, 929 W. Michigan St., Vin 8071, Orlando
Savage Hotdogs, 1206 W. Robinson St., Orlando
El Gallito 7-Vin 5094, 701 West Lancaster Road, Orlando
Tacos Los Faroles Vin #5707, 701 West Lancaster Road, Orlando
Paisano’s Hot Dogs, 929 W. Michigan St., Vin 0879, Orlando
Juicy Leo’s LLC, 1461 N. Goldenrod Road Suite 149, Orlando
Subway #12524, 16889 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando
La Palette Artisan Ice Pops, 12720 S. Orange Blossom Trail Suite 24, Orlando
Dominos Pizza #5049, 5944 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando
Thurston House, 851 Lake Ave., Maitland
Dockside Pizza, 7007 Sea Harbor Dr., Orlando
Five Guys, 4821 New Broad St., Orlando
Chick-Fil-A – Terminal Food Court, 9333 Airport Blvd., Orlando
Pa’l Campo Chicken’s BBQ & Grill, 929 W. Michigan St., Orlando
Bienfuegos LLC, 929 W. Michigan St., Orlando
Paisano’s Hot Dogs Vin #2047, 929 W. Michigan St., Orlando
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop (Store #2), 12241 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando
Menchie’s, 1000 Universal Studios Plaza, Orlando
Refreshment Port, 1510 N. Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista
Osceola
Nature’s Table, 200 Celebration Place, Celebration
Old Hickory, 6000 W. Osceola Pkwy., Kissimmee
Johnny Dogs, 2516 Quail Park Terrace, Kissimmee
Cilantro Urban Eatery, 1180 Celebration Blvd., Celebration
Seminole
Mama’s Fixins, 1960 Slavia Road, Lot 685, Oviedo
La Parada De Taco, 1300 W. Airport Blvd., Vin 1088, Sanford
Mi Casita, 1140 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo
Frequency, 382 W. State Road 434, Vin 0111, Longwood
La Lucha Mexican Taste, 343 North Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood
McDonald’s, 1200 SR 434, Winter Springs
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1177 E. SR 434, Winter Springs
First United Methodist Church of Sanford, 419 S. Park, Sanford
Abundance Custom Catering and BBQ, 1830 Longwood Lake Mary Road, Suite
1000, Longwood
B’s Dawgs and Catering, 117 E. Church Ave., Longwood
Frappino, 1830 Longwood Lake Mary Road #1008, Longwood
River City Catering, 2533 S. Laurel Ave., Sanford
Edibles Etc., 285 W. Central Pkwy. Suite 1724, Altamonte Springs
Rollin’ Dough, 132 North 4th St., Suite 1200, Lake Mary
Pat Clarke Goop Dog, 1830 Longwood Lake Mary Road Suite 1000, Longwood
Deez Muttz Hot Dogs and Catering, 343 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Vin 0033, Longwood
Flavor Bites Catering, LLC, 117 E. Church Ave., Longwood
Maya Rosa Orlando Vin 4365, 1644 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Vin 4365, Longwood
Rascal’s Rockin Beignets, 343 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood
Topgolf USA Lake Mary 2nd Floor, 1010 Greenwood Blvd., Lake Mary
Volusia
Zest Catering & Events By Fay, 1501 Ridgewood Ave. #106, Holly Hill
Atlantic Vendors, 2620 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach
Laubster’s Catering, 2102 S. Ridgewood Blvd. Unit 21, Edgewater
Taqueria Los Consentidos, 110 E. 2nd Ave., Vin 5418, Pierson
Jersey Family Grill, 1649 Providence Blvd., Deltona
Ritter’s Frozen Custard, 4629 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange
Atlantic Vendors, 701 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach