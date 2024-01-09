Clean bills of health: Which Central Florida restaurants had perfect inspections in December?
After 1,451 restaurant inspections across Central Florida in October, only 79 had no issues for the entire month, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
Brevard had the highest percentage of restaurants with zero violations during routine food inspections at 13.4%. Seminole and Volusia tied for second at 5.5%, with Orange at 4.9%.
Osceola and Lake ranked near the bottom at 0.6% and 0%, respectively.
Orange County had the most restaurants with no violations at 34. Brevard was in second place with 29, while Volusia was third with nine.
Brevard
Stadium Concession, 5800 Stadium Pkwy, Melbourne
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 3682 N Wickham Road Suite E, Melbourne
Tio Zac’s Brazilian BBQ Catering, 3280 Suntree Blvd. Suite 105, Melbourne
Deanna Food Concessions/Rocket Diner, 2500 Parkway Dr., Melbourne
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, 635 E. New Haven Ave. Suite 101, Melbourne
Flavour Boards, Inc., 3280 Suntree Blvd. Suite 105, Melbourne
Grumpy’s Biscuits, 3280 Suntree Blvd., Melbourne
Bangko Thai, 3280 Suntree Blvd. #105, Melbourne
Smoothie Paradise, 3280 Suntree Blvd. Suite 105, Vin 1067, Melbourne
Moos Soft Serve, 930 N US Hwy A1A, Indialantic
Keep It Local Brevard LLC, 902 Florida Ave., Cocoa
Island Lemonade Shakers, 2500 Parkway Dr. (Wickham Park), Vin 9387, Melbourne
Pura Vida Cocktails And Catering, 3280 Suntree Blvd. #105, Viera
Sunshine Meal Solutions LLC, 3280 Suntree Blvd. Suite 105, Melbourne
Pats Place, 279 E Eau Gallie Blvd., Indian Harbour Beach
Tracy Miller’s Catering LLC, 3280 Suntree Blvd. Suite 105, Melbourne
Thai Hana Restaurant And Sushi Bar, 6729 Colonnade Ave. Suite 105, Melbourne
Nephew’s Grub Shack, 2500 Parkway Dr., Melbourne
MNJ’s, 660 Tucker Lane, Cocoa
Divine Catering By SDM Inc., 2850 S Hopkins Ave., Titusville
McDonald’s #11162, 8280 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne
Lizzy’s Soulfood, 1301 E. University Blvd., Melbourne
Shaws Bar B Que, 1452 Garden Road, Rockledge
4T’s BBQ, 660 Tucker Lane, Cocoa
Alfredo’s Paradiso Kitchen, 1450 N. Courtenay Parkway Bay 17, Merritt Island
Sprengergarten-Ballroom, 2835 Eber Road West, Melbourne
Bangkok House Express, 700 E Merritt Island Causeway #3, Merritt Island
Nitro Sushi, 7777 N Wickham Road, Melbourne
Munchies En Ruedas LLC, 600 North Drive, Melbourne
Orange
Kontrolled Flamez, 4880 Distribution Court Unit 1-2, Orlando
High Velocity, 8701 World Center Dr., Orlando
Banquet Facilities, 8701 World Center Dr., Orlando
Towneplace Suites By Marriott, 51 W Columbia, Orlando
JW Marriott Bonnet Creek – Pantries 1&2, 14900 Chelonia Parkway, Orlando
Sport Planet, 1035 N. Orlando Ave. Unit 101, Vin 0059, Winter Park
Club 33 Epcot, 1776 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista
Rose & Crown Pub, 1510 N. Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista
Crazy Fish Sushi, 5722 Old Cheney Highway, Orlando
Restaurantosaurus, 601 N. Restaurantosaurus Road, Lake Buena Vista
4r Cantina, 2810 W. Kennedy Blvd., Orlando
Transportation and Ticket Center, 1220 Seven Seas Dr., Lake Buena Vista
M&M Concessions #5, 4880 Distribution Court, Orlando
Bo Meatwagon LLC, 4880 B Distribution Court Unit 1-2, Vin 2753, Orlando
Holiday Inn Express, Orlando 7900 Conway Road, Orlando
Pho Wheels, 1216 E. Colonial Dr. #9, Orlando
50’s Prime Time Cafe & Tune In Lounge, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Bay Lake
Weekes Ultimate Flavors, 4529 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando
The Plaza Restaurant, 1365 N. Monorail Way Suite 4, Bay Lake
Victoria & Albert’s, 4401 Floridian Way, Bay Lake
La Cenaa Dogz, 701 W. Lancaster Road, Vin 5373, Orlando
Narcoossee’s, 4401 Floridian Way, Bay Lake
Gasparilla Island Grill, 4401 Floridian Way, Bay Lake
Theos Catering, 354 Story Road, Ocoee
Grand Floridian Convention Center, 4401 Floridian Way, Bay Lake
Topclass Jamaican Grill, 6406 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Vin 4213, Orlando
Pinedo Rental, 379 Autumn Dr., Apopka
The Tasty Palette, 929 W. Michigan St., Vin 6509, Orlando
A Lo Cubano Kitchen, 701 W. Lancaster Road, Vin #6798, Orlando
Healthy Hearty Catering & Deliveries, 929 W. Michigan St., Vin 5089, Orlando
Sandwich Bar, 9313 Lake Nona Blvd., Orlando
Antojitos Locos Fl LLC, 12890 W. Colonial Dr., Winter Garden
Uncle Tony’s Backyard Barbeque, 6807 S. Orange Ave., Suite 110, Orlando
Red Panda Noodle, 1515 Lee Road, Orlando
Osceola
Frugally Bougie, 909 10th St., Saint Cloud
Seminole
Get Fueled Meals, 343 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood
The Crepe Company, 295 Anchor Road, Casselberry
The Melting Pot, 1200 Commerce Park Dr., Longwood
Sunny Beaches BBQ, 3391 E. State Road 46, Geneva
Maya Rosa Orlando, 1644 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood
Indian Express Sanford, 233 Bellagio Circle, Sanford
Volusia
Mayokechu, 577 Deltona Blvd., Deltona
Caffeinated Coffee Company, 1649 Providence Blvd., Deltona
Ms Maggies South Country Inn, 544 S. Palmetto Ave., Daytona Beach
Savor D Flava, 1649 Providence Blvd., Deltona
Happy Howie’s Homemade Ice Cream, 1666 Providence Blvd., Deltona
Atlantic Vendors, 400 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach
Fork N Grill, 1649 Providence Blvd., Vin 0617, Deltona
Getn Roast’d 1649 Providence Blvd., Vin 4564, Deltona
