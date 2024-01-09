Clean bills of health: Which Central Florida restaurants had perfect inspections in December?

After 1,451 restaurant inspections across Central Florida in October, only 79 had no issues for the entire month, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Brevard had the highest percentage of restaurants with zero violations during routine food inspections at 13.4%. Seminole and Volusia tied for second at 5.5%, with Orange at 4.9%.

Osceola and Lake ranked near the bottom at 0.6% and 0%, respectively.

Orange County had the most restaurants with no violations at 34. Brevard was in second place with 29, while Volusia was third with nine.

Brevard

Stadium Concession, 5800 Stadium Pkwy, Melbourne

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 3682 N Wickham Road Suite E, Melbourne

Tio Zac’s Brazilian BBQ Catering, 3280 Suntree Blvd. Suite 105, Melbourne

Deanna Food Concessions/Rocket Diner, 2500 Parkway Dr., Melbourne

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, 635 E. New Haven Ave. Suite 101, Melbourne

Flavour Boards, Inc., 3280 Suntree Blvd. Suite 105, Melbourne

Grumpy’s Biscuits, 3280 Suntree Blvd., Melbourne

Bangko Thai, 3280 Suntree Blvd. #105, Melbourne

Smoothie Paradise, 3280 Suntree Blvd. Suite 105, Vin 1067, Melbourne

Moos Soft Serve, 930 N US Hwy A1A, Indialantic

Keep It Local Brevard LLC, 902 Florida Ave., Cocoa

Island Lemonade Shakers, 2500 Parkway Dr. (Wickham Park), Vin 9387, Melbourne

Pura Vida Cocktails And Catering, 3280 Suntree Blvd. #105, Viera

Sunshine Meal Solutions LLC, 3280 Suntree Blvd. Suite 105, Melbourne

Pats Place, 279 E Eau Gallie Blvd., Indian Harbour Beach

Tracy Miller’s Catering LLC, 3280 Suntree Blvd. Suite 105, Melbourne

Thai Hana Restaurant And Sushi Bar, 6729 Colonnade Ave. Suite 105, Melbourne

Nephew’s Grub Shack, 2500 Parkway Dr., Melbourne

MNJ’s, 660 Tucker Lane, Cocoa

Divine Catering By SDM Inc., 2850 S Hopkins Ave., Titusville

McDonald’s #11162, 8280 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne

Lizzy’s Soulfood, 1301 E. University Blvd., Melbourne

Shaws Bar B Que, 1452 Garden Road, Rockledge

4T’s BBQ, 660 Tucker Lane, Cocoa

Alfredo’s Paradiso Kitchen, 1450 N. Courtenay Parkway Bay 17, Merritt Island

Sprengergarten-Ballroom, 2835 Eber Road West, Melbourne

Bangkok House Express, 700 E Merritt Island Causeway #3, Merritt Island

Nitro Sushi, 7777 N Wickham Road, Melbourne

Munchies En Ruedas LLC, 600 North Drive, Melbourne

Orange

Kontrolled Flamez, 4880 Distribution Court Unit 1-2, Orlando

High Velocity, 8701 World Center Dr., Orlando

Banquet Facilities, 8701 World Center Dr., Orlando

Towneplace Suites By Marriott, 51 W Columbia, Orlando

JW Marriott Bonnet Creek – Pantries 1&2, 14900 Chelonia Parkway, Orlando

Sport Planet, 1035 N. Orlando Ave. Unit 101, Vin 0059, Winter Park

Club 33 Epcot, 1776 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista

Rose & Crown Pub, 1510 N. Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista

Crazy Fish Sushi, 5722 Old Cheney Highway, Orlando

Restaurantosaurus, 601 N. Restaurantosaurus Road, Lake Buena Vista

4r Cantina, 2810 W. Kennedy Blvd., Orlando

Transportation and Ticket Center, 1220 Seven Seas Dr., Lake Buena Vista

M&M Concessions #5, 4880 Distribution Court, Orlando

Bo Meatwagon LLC, 4880 B Distribution Court Unit 1-2, Vin 2753, Orlando

Holiday Inn Express, Orlando 7900 Conway Road, Orlando

Pho Wheels, 1216 E. Colonial Dr. #9, Orlando

50’s Prime Time Cafe & Tune In Lounge, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Bay Lake

Weekes Ultimate Flavors, 4529 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando

The Plaza Restaurant, 1365 N. Monorail Way Suite 4, Bay Lake

Victoria & Albert’s, 4401 Floridian Way, Bay Lake

La Cenaa Dogz, 701 W. Lancaster Road, Vin 5373, Orlando

Narcoossee’s, 4401 Floridian Way, Bay Lake

Gasparilla Island Grill, 4401 Floridian Way, Bay Lake

Theos Catering, 354 Story Road, Ocoee

Grand Floridian Convention Center, 4401 Floridian Way, Bay Lake

Topclass Jamaican Grill, 6406 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Vin 4213, Orlando

Pinedo Rental, 379 Autumn Dr., Apopka

The Tasty Palette, 929 W. Michigan St., Vin 6509, Orlando

A Lo Cubano Kitchen, 701 W. Lancaster Road, Vin #6798, Orlando

Healthy Hearty Catering & Deliveries, 929 W. Michigan St., Vin 5089, Orlando

Sandwich Bar, 9313 Lake Nona Blvd., Orlando

Antojitos Locos Fl LLC, 12890 W. Colonial Dr., Winter Garden

Uncle Tony’s Backyard Barbeque, 6807 S. Orange Ave., Suite 110, Orlando

Red Panda Noodle, 1515 Lee Road, Orlando

Osceola

Frugally Bougie, 909 10th St., Saint Cloud

Seminole

Get Fueled Meals, 343 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood

The Crepe Company, 295 Anchor Road, Casselberry

The Melting Pot, 1200 Commerce Park Dr., Longwood

Sunny Beaches BBQ, 3391 E. State Road 46, Geneva

Maya Rosa Orlando, 1644 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood

Indian Express Sanford, 233 Bellagio Circle, Sanford

Volusia

Mayokechu, 577 Deltona Blvd., Deltona

Caffeinated Coffee Company, 1649 Providence Blvd., Deltona

Ms Maggies South Country Inn, 544 S. Palmetto Ave., Daytona Beach

Savor D Flava, 1649 Providence Blvd., Deltona

Happy Howie’s Homemade Ice Cream, 1666 Providence Blvd., Deltona

Atlantic Vendors, 400 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach

Fork N Grill, 1649 Providence Blvd., Vin 0617, Deltona

Getn Roast’d 1649 Providence Blvd., Vin 4564, Deltona

Happy Howies Homemade Ice Cream, 1666 Providence Blvd., Deltona