How to clean your ears without using cotton swabs

Recommended Stories
- POPSUGAR
Yes, Cotton-Swab Lipsticks Are a Thing
Lipsticks housed in cotton swabs have gone viral on TikTok. The swabs have been touted as an easy-to-use, affordable alternative to more high-end lip stains.
- Miami Herald
Don’t buy Big Tech’s big lie that breaking it up helps China. It already does what China wants | Opinion
As Big Tech gatekeepers like Google and Amazon face long-overdue scrutiny in Washington for anti-competitive practices that limit choice and reduce quality online, they have resorted to a national-security defense: Breaking us up, they claim, will only help China.
- Air Force Times
Ukraine jets hit Russian column; Russia has used thermobarics, Ukraine military says
Startling new claims in Russia's war on Ukraine by the head of Ukraine's defense intelligence agency.
- The Daily Beast
Wisconsin Woman Put Dismembered Victim’s Head in Bucket After Meth-Fueled Sex Act: Cops
Brown County JailWarning: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence.A 24-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man whose body parts were found strewn about a Green Bay property and vehicle last week.A person living at the home summoned police on Feb. 23 after discovering a severed head in a bucket, according to a criminal complaint obtained by local outlet WBAY. Officers arriving at the scene made their way down the basement stairs, finding the head still lying in a bla
- INSIDER
DNC chair says Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert 'might as well' have been wearing trash bags during their State of the Union antics
"It was that sitting in the garage for a week type of trash," Jaime Harrison tweeted, later calling Boebert and Greene "juvenile delinquents."
- The Hill
Gen. Petraeus: Putin can't win Ukraine war
Retired Gen. David Petraeus believes Russia President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is not a war he can win due to inadequate troop numbers and fierce Ukrainian resistance. "I don't think that this is a war, ultimately, that Russia and Vladimir Putin can win," Petraeus said Wednesday in an interview with CNN. "They can take a city perhaps, but they cannot hold it." Petraeus, a commander in U.S. insurgencies in Iraq and Afghanistan, said...
- HuffPost
Fox News Correspondent Gives Network Blunt Reality Check About Ukraine On Live TV
National security correspondent Jennifer Griffin called out one guest as “not a student of history” but a failed politician.
- People
Melinda French Gates Opens Up About What Led to Divorce from Bill Gates: 'I Couldn't Trust What We Had'
"It wasn't one moment or one specific thing that happened," Melinda French Gates said in a preview of her upcoming interview with CBS Mornings on Thursday
- Military.com
Captured Russian Troops Call Home While Filmed by Ukrainian Officials, Raising Geneva Convention Questions
The posting of the videos showing captured troops raised questions about whether Ukraine had violated Article 13 of the Geneva Conventions.
- The Daily Beast
Rashida Tlaib’s State of the Union Response to Biden Is a Gift to the GOP
Working Families PartyOn the night of President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address, in which the president called for unity against both foreign and domestic threats, why would a fellow Democrat feel compelled to deliver a progressive response?Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib spoke on behalf of not the Democratic Party but the Working Families Party, in her post-SOTU comments. She was careful not to call it a rebuttal, but whatever you call it it’s a slap at her party’s leader at a time whe
- The Daily Beast
Russia Threatens ‘Nuclear’ World War as Its Paratroopers Descend on Ukraine
Ukraine State Emergency Service/ReutersRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that a third world war would be “nuclear” and “destructive,” essentially warning NATO not to intervene militarily in Ukraine, a day after peace talks failed to temper the bloodshed and as Russian paratroopers descended on the city of Kharkiv, the second largest city in the nation and the epicenter of fierce fighting. Ukraine’s defense ministry confirmed the arrival of Russian airborne troops on Telegram, though
- Business Insider
Ford named its new electric-car business what Elon Musk wanted to call the Tesla Model 3
Elon Musk said he planned to name the Model 3 the Model E, but Ford threatened to sue. Now Ford is using the name for its new electric-car unit.
- National Review
Russian Hit Squad Sent to Assassinate Zelensky ‘Eliminated,’ Ukrainian Official Says
The Chechen special-forces team sent to assassinate Zelensky was "directly destroyed," a Ukrainian defense official said.
- Women's Health
Madonna, 63, Flaunted Her Booty On IG—And The ‘🔥’ Emojis Just Keep Coming
Madonna, 63, flashed her toned booty on Instagram in fishnet tights and a jumpsuit. Interval training, circuit training, and resistance training are her go-tos.
- The New York Times
Some Russian Troops are Surrendering or Sabotaging Vehicles, Pentagon Official Says
WASHINGTON — Plagued by poor morale as well as fuel and food shortages, some Russian troops in Ukraine have surrendered en masse or sabotaged their own vehicles to avoid fighting, a senior Pentagon official said Tuesday. Some entire Russian units have laid down their arms without a fight after confronting a surprisingly stiff Ukrainian defense, the official said. A significant number of the Russian troops are young conscripts who are poorly trained and ill-prepared for the all-out assault. And i
- HuffPost
Mayor Paints Very Blunt Message For Putin... Right Outside Russian Embassy
Seven words for Putin to worry about are painted into the street in the Lithuanian capital.
- InStyle
Britney Spears Posed Completely Nude on the Beach
And some emoji kept things from getting too NSFW.
- The Week
Biden bungles his State of the Union message
You've probably already forgotten it…
- Business Insider
Pentagon official says Russian troops have 'deliberately punched holes' in their own gas tanks 'presumably' to avoid combat as morale declines: report
In an apparent attempt to avoid combat, some Russian troops have punched holes in their vehicles' gas tanks, a Pentagon official said, according to the New York Times.
- Hypebae
Normani Teases New Single in Gucci Thong and Fallopian Tube Heels
Normani finally throws her fans a bone with the announcement of her upcoming single, "Fair." In a...