Clean energy advocates set their sights on XGR reforms for 2024

Utah Clean Energy has set it sights on a number of measures and funding priorities for the 2024 state legislative session, moves they say will boost Utah’s efforts to reduce air pollution.

Sarah Wright, chief executive officer of the organization, told the Deseret New that lawmakers would be wise to tap into a federal funding stream from the Utah Department of Transportation that sets aside $4 million a year for five years. While talks are preliminary and very early in the process, Wright said this could be one way to incentivize getting some of the dirtiest burning vehicles off the road.

Wright said even though trucks make a small percentage of the overall fleet, they contribute 30% of the nitrogen oxide emissions and other precursor chemicals that cause PM2.5.

Utah Clean Energy wants to do more to supplement investment in the EV charging grid, making it more accessible to users.

In addition, the group is pushing lawmakers to take steps to fund a bill that passed two years ago to update the state’s business and home energy codes.

Home and buildings account for 40% of U.S. carbon dioxide emissions and simple steps like improving the building’s “envelope” can make a significant impact in pollution.

“Energy codes ensure that a building’s energy efficiency is a fundamental part of the design and construction process. Independent analysis has found that making this early investment in energy efficiency will pay dividends to owners and occupants for years into the future,” a statement by the group said. “Heading into the legislative session, we are working to help the Utah Legislature enact a version of the latest energy code for residential and commercial buildings for Utah families and businesses.”

The group is also working with Sen. Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville, to streamline and make more equitable the export credit for net metering customers with rooftop solar.

Casting a wary eye, the nonprofit organization has keen interest in tackling a bill it says strips PacifiCorp of its flexibility, as well as the Public Service Commission, when it comes to the planned retirement of coal-fired power plants

Logan Mitchell, the group’s climate scientist and energy analyst, said it amounts to the state Legislature trying to micromanage what the utility is doing. The measure, HB191, is sponsored by Rep. Colin Jack, R-St. George.

