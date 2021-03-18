Clean Energy ETF May See Big Overhaul

Jamie Gordon
·4 min read

[Editor’s note: This article originally appeared on ETF Stream]

LondonS&P Dow Jones Indices (SPDJI) is proposing to increase the number of holdings of its clean energy index from 30 to 100 following a consultation with the market, in a move to address liquidity risk and constituent concentration.

The proposed changes to the S&P Global Clean Energy index are a sharp move away from the previous consultation in January which planned to increase the index’s total holdings to a minimum of 35.

In the latest consultation, SPDJI is now planning to increase this minimum to 100, more than tripling the current number of companies featured in the index. This will have a major impact on the exposure of the world’s largest clean energy ETFs, the $7bn iShares Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF (INRG) and the $7bn iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN).

Such concentrations mean that not only have these small companies had their valuations over-inflated by the popularity of clean energy strategies but both clean energy ETFs and their holdings are vulnerable to dips in their counterpart’s performance.

Expanding the underlying index will mean that INRG and ICLN will have less concentrated baskets, allowing them to rely less heavily on a handful of small companies. This will likely be to the benefit of not just the ETFs and small companies themselves, but also investors, as the products they are invested in will become less volatile, especially if the huge inflows seen over the past year reverse.

To make these changes possible, SPDJI has laid out a series of alterations to its index methodology.

Roadmap to a less concentrated index

The first adjustment will involve the introduction of an additional 0.75 exposure score level. Previously, companies either received a 0, meaning they had no exposure to clean energy, 0.5, meaning they were a multi-industry with some clean energy exposure, and 1, which signified a company with clean energy as its core business.

Now, the additional score of 0.75 will represent companies deemed to have significant clean energy exposure but not as their primary business.

This new score is significant because of the second new change. Previously, only companies with a score of 1 – that being companies whose primary business was clean energy – were eligible for inclusion. Now, if not enough stocks with a score of 1 can be selected to make up the target of 100, the remaining number is made up of companies with scores of 0.75, which are ranked by market cap.

If at this point the target constituent target has not been reached, the largest-cap stocks with a score 0.5 are selected until either; the 100 target is reached, all companies with scores of 0.5 and above have been exhausted, or the index’s weighted average score falls below 0.85.

Finally, SPDJI said it will make changes to its weightings, corresponding to a mixture of a constituent’s market cap and clean energy exposure score.

Constituents with exposure scores of 1 are capped at 8%, while 0.75 are limited to 6% and those with 0.5 are capped at 4%. Within each stratum, companies are ranked based on either their exposure score or five times their liquidity weight.

Furthermore, all stocks within SPDJI’s index with a weight greater than 4.5% cannot collectively make up more than 40% of the index, a significant change given INRG’s current 9.7% weighting in Plug Power.

Panacea or band-aid?

These changes will be welcome relief to many INRG and ICLN investors who decided to hold despite the 17.7% performance dip since the start of February.

Though the April rebalance may still be an uneasy time for those holding the popular BlackRock products, some consolation should be taken from the fact that they will be in a more stable – and crucially – less volatile position than they began the year.

While the new constituent target should take INRG and ICLN well beyond the 47-constituent average for clean energy ETFs in February, it is worth noting that the 100 target is still short of the 117 constituents currently held within the Invesco Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF (GCLE).

Record demand for clean energy ETFs causing liquidity risks

Also, GCLE is comprised entirely of pure-play clean energy equities – with a total of 255 unique clean energy stocks held by all clean energy ETFs.

With that being said, INRG and ICLN slightly diverging from pure-play clean energy could ease over-concentration and liquidity concerns – which could give them an edge over their rivals.

What is yet to be seen is how long investors will have to wait before oil majors transitioning into clean energy will be eligible for the SPDJI index, and how significant such an inclusion would be for clean energy investment as a whole. 

Recommended Stories


Permalink | © Copyright 2021 ETF.com. All rights reserved

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax (NVAX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $225.46, marking a +1.45% move from the previous day.

  • Stocks rise after Fed tames inflation fears, projects U.S. GDP surge

    Asian shares and U.S. stock futures rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve committed to maintaining accommodative monetary policy and projected a rapid jump in U.S. economic growth this year as the COVID-19 crisis eases. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 advanced 0.3%. While inflation is expected to reach 2.4% this year, above the central bank's 2% target, Fed Chair Jerome Powell called it a temporary surge that will not change the Fed's pledge to keep its benchmark overnight interest rate near zero.

  • As border crisis deepens, Biden official blames Trump’s ‘four years of mismanagement’

    Surge in unaccompanied children crossing the border presents ‘undoubtedly difficult’ challenges, DHS secretary Mayorkas tells Congress

  • Russia and Iran tried unsuccessfully to meddle in the 2020 election while China sat it out, US intelligence report says

    The declassified report also threw cold water on a GOP conspiracy theory about foreign interference with the 2020 voting process.

  • The Patriots spent $137 million on the opening day of free agency in an eyebrow-raising bonanza

    The Patriots have been the biggest spenders in NFL free agency, bolstering a roster that went a disappointing 7-9 last year.

  • S&P ends lower as investors eye Fed meeting

    The S&P retreated but the Nasdaq eked out a gain in a choppy session Tuesday as investors anxiously awaited the result of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting. Fears about rising interest rates and an overheating economy have investors fixated on the Fed’s meeting, where policymakers are likely to raise economic forecasts but repeat their pledge to remain accommodative. Vespula Capital President Jeff Tomasulo: “To me, they’re really focusing on the Fed, right. That’s what we have today, tomorrow, and I think there are still a little shockwaves from interest rates.”Investors bought tech stocks and sold recent winners like energy and financial stocks, dragging the Dow down four-tenth percent and S&P 500 two-tenth percent. The Nasdaq shed some of its earlier momentum but a rise in Apple helped lift the index a tenth percent. Apple shares gained 1% after Evercore ISI hiked its price target on the iPhone maker’s shares. Also boosting the Nasdaq: shares of Starbucks rose 2%. BTIG upgraded the coffeehouse chain to “buy” from “neutral,” citing strong sales and earnings outlook. Ford was the S&P 500’s second biggest decliner, falling 5%. The automaker announced a $2 billion convertible debt deal.

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Coca-Cola and Home Depot oppose voting restrictions in their home state Georgia

    Civil rights organisations say the legislation will possibly curb turnout from Democratic Black voters

  • Covid: Bahraini prince takes AstraZeneca vaccine on Everest trip

    Nepal's drug regulators launched investigation after a Bahraini royal brought in AstraZeneca doses.

  • Trans teenage girl implores Congress to pass Equality Act as Republicans call it a ‘war on women’

    Teenager commended for her testimony in which she asked to just be able to live her life

  • Biden says his dog Major will return to the White House after biting incident

    Major, one of the US president's two dogs, left the White House after an alleged biting incident.

  • This legendary Marine sniper made the Corps' longest known kill shot more than 50 years ago with a machine gun

    Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Hathcock spent his life demonstrating and teaching "that the deadliest thing on the battlefield is one well-aimed shot."

  • Bernie Sanders rips into Jeff Bezos: 'You are worth $182 billion ... why are you doing everything in your power to stop your workers' from unionizing?

    Bezos declined to testify at a hearing on income inequality, which included testimony from a pro-union Amazon worker in Alabama.

  • Georgia Sheriff Spokesman Posted Racist COVID Shirts on Facebook

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/handoutA Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson came under fire Wednesday afternoon for pinning the deadly Tuesday shooting rampage that left eight dead—including six Asian women—on a 21-year-old white man’s “very bad day.”“Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Jay Baker said during the joint news conference with the Atlanta Police Department about 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long.But it seems the same spokesperson shared racist content online, including pointing the finger at China for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—the same vitriol advocates say has fueled a horrific surge in violence against Asian Americans.In a Facebook page associated with Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, several photos show the law enforcer was promoting T-shirts with the slogan “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.” “Place your order while they last,” Baker wrote with a smiley face on a March 30 photo that included the racist T-shirts.“Love my shirt,” Baker wrote in another post in April 2020. “Get yours while they last.'” The shirts appear to be printed by Deadline Appeal, owned by a former deputy sheriff from Cherokee County, and sold for $22. The store, which promotes fully customizable gear, also appears to print shirts for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard, a “ceremonial unit, all volunteers, who represent not only the Sheriff's Office but also the county when participating in a variety of events,” according to a March 10 Instagram post. The photos on Baker’s account were first spotted by a Twitter user.Hey Captain Jay Baker with Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office... this you? pic.twitter.com/1pTlwSlYZQ— Rich Phelps (@RichPhelps) March 17, 2021 Multiple photos on the Facebook page show Baker in his uniform and attending sheriff’s department functions, including one with his name tag clearly visible. Baker did not immediately respond to requests for comment on his personal cell phone and to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office.When contacted by The Daily Beast, Sheriff Frank Reynolds, who appears to be friends with Baker on Facebook, said he was not familiar with the racist photos. “I am not aware of that. I will have to contact him, but thank you for bringing that to my attention,” Reynolds said. Reynolds’ official sheriff’s department page lists as part of his prior experience a 2005 to 2008 stint at the Department of State described entirely in abbreviations: WPPS HTP, IC BWUSA. This would appear to stand for Worldwide Personal Protective Services, a contract the federal government granted the independent contractor Blackwater USA. His campaign page alludes to work in Iraq without naming his employer. But an apparent Reynolds supporter and fellow member of the department shared an image on Facebook of then-candidate’s security clearance so as to dispel rumors that he had a criminal record in 2016. The image, naming Reynolds, showed a contract number corresponding to an indefinite arrangement the State Department inked with Blackwater to provide security guards and control services in 2005. Blackwater became infamous after its private guards fatally shot 17 Iraqi civilians in Baghdad in 2007. There is at present no evidence linking Reynolds to that incident, and he did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.The massacre at three Asian massage parlors comes amid a shocking wave of anti-Asian violence in the United States. Authorities say Long, the suspect in the grisly crimes, insisted he was not intentionally targeting people of Asian descent. Still, police—including Baker—said the investigation was ongoing and the murders could still be categorized as a hate crime. Facebook The fact that Long allegedly targeted Asian massage parlors and killed a half-dozen Asian women has spurred uproar online and among community leaders. Nearly 3,800 incidents of anti-Asian hate were reported between March 2020 and last month, according to Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition documenting discrimination during the pandemic.During a Wednesday news conference, Baker seemed to downplay Long’s alleged actions, telling reporters the 21-year-old attributed the crimes to his “sexual addiction” issues. Baker said Long targeted the spas to “take out that temptation.”Baker’s adopted brother, Anthony Baker, is a Georgia Superior Court judge—and, according to a profile published in January, was born in Vietnam to a woman there who had married an American soldier.— with reporting by Maxwell Tani, Noor Ibrahim, and Blake MontgomeryRead more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Sharon Osbourne said Duchess Meghan 'ain't Black' in resurfaced clip. Here’s why she's wrong.

    Questioning Meghan Markle's Blackness based on her skin color as a way to downplay her experience with racial discrimination is deeply troubling.

  • Severe storms, tornadoes are moving through the South. People are sharing stunning images, videos.

    One man shared a video he took on the road that showed a tornado behind him near Waynesboro, Mississippi.

  • A woman who had crippling long COVID for 8 months says it vanished after getting vaccinated. There is no clear scientific reason why.

    Her symptoms disappeared 36 hours after her second shot, she told the Washington Post. Scientists don't have a clear explanation for this.

  • Richard Branson's cruise line just announced a vaccine requirement. These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.

  • Voldemort actor says the backlash J.K. Rowling received for being transphobic is 'disturbing'

    Ralph Fiennes says he cannot "understand the vitriol" directed at J.K. Rowling: "I find this age of accusation and the need to condemn irrational."