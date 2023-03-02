When Will Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Clean Energy Fuels Corp.'s (NASDAQ:CLNE) future prospects. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. On 31 December 2022, the US$1.1b market-cap company posted a loss of US$59m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Clean Energy Fuels' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 6 of the American Oil and Gas analysts is that Clean Energy Fuels is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$32m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 43% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Clean Energy Fuels given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that typically energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 20% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

