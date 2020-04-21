Clean energy can be a 'huge job creator' as economy recovers, Tom Steyer says

The day Tom Steyer suspended his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, in late February, was the same day the first death from COVID-19 was reported in the United States.

Two months later, with businesses closing and millions of people out of work from a pandemic-induced downturn, California Gov. Gavin Newsom tapped Steyer to help craft the state's economic response. Steyer will co-chair the governor's Task Force on Business and Jobs Recovery, working with industry titans such as Walt Disney Co.'s Bob Iger and Apple's Tim Cook — as well as former governors from both major political parties — to develop recommendations for government to get the economy moving again.

Steyer is a billionaire former hedge fund manager turned climate change activist, who ran for president on a progressive platform that included slashing planet-warming emissions through big investments in clean energy. The clean energy sector is hurting badly right now, with more than 100,000 unemployment claims filed nationwide, including 20,000 in California, in March alone.

The Times talked with Steyer on Tuesday about how ambitious clean energy programs might help California and the nation recover from the damage wrought by the coronavirus crisis. The following conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

With so many people and businesses hurting, what role do you see for investments in clean energy and climate stabilization in getting the economy back where we want it to be?

We've always known that moving to a green and sustainable economy is a huge job producer. In California, it has already been a huge job producer.

I can't talk specifically about what the task force is going to come up with, because we haven't even met yet. But I think across the United States of America, the country is going to do a huge rebuilding program, and those are investments that will be in place for a long time. So it's important to be looking out a long way when you make 40-year investments.

This task force is looking to produce a more just, green and forward-looking California. And exactly how that works out is TBD. But it's clear that the United States as a whole is going to do a huge rebuilding, and we have to do it with an eye to the future.

President Trump tweeted this morning about bailing out the oil and gas industry. What is your response to that, especially considering the kinds of long-term, forward-thinking investments you're advocating for?

You have to break it down into time periods. When you're talking about rebuilding the country, you're talking a very long time period, but there are also things that are going on in the very short term. And obviously there's something extreme going on in the oil and gas business around the world. That's hitting American workers very hard.

There are short-term concerns, and then there's long term. You're going to have to be dealing with both of those concerns in real time. So to me the real question is much more about long term: How are we going to make sure that we're moving to a green and sustainable place? And at the same time we've got the short-term needs of working people who are getting hurt, and trying to figure out how to make sure that they will be taken care of.

Clean energy investments could mean a lot of different things. You've got electric vehicles, solar and wind power, building electrification and many other areas. Do you see any sectors within clean energy that are particularly ripe for the types of investment that will get people back to work quickly, and get money into the economy?

There is going to be a need, as we've always known, to rebuild America. And that's been something that has been on hold, it seems to me, for several decades. There's a lot of overdue work. And so the choice of what we build is really, really important.