NextShark

A solar superstorm could cause a global internet collapse comparable to an apocalyptic event that could last for weeks, according to a study based on modeling experiments from the University of California, Irvine (UCI). Key findings: Solar storms, also known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs), can destabilize the Earth’s magnetic field and cause events that affect space and ground technology. Among them is the production of geomagnetically induced currents (GIC), which may enter and damage long-distance undersea cables that run the internet.