Clean environment could become U.N. human right. Not so fast, say U.S., Britain

FILE PHOTO: Villagers walk on a street as the haze shrouds Pulau Mentaro village in Muaro Jambi, on the Indonesian island of Sumatra
Emma Farge, Kate Abnett and Valerie Volcovici
·5 min read

By Emma Farge, Kate Abnett and Valerie Volcovici

GENEVA (Reuters) - Britain and the United States are among a few countries withholding support for a proposal brought at the United Nations that would recognise access to a safe and healthy environment as a human right, prompting criticism that they are undermining their own pledges ahead of the Glasgow climate conference.

Diplomats say the Geneva-based Human Rights Council is expected to adopt the resolution later this week even if an opposing country calls a vote, as supporters are numerous and include Costa Rica, the Maldives and Switzerland.

If adopted, environmental defenders say it will pressure countries to join the more than 100 nations that already recognize a legal right to healthy surroundings. And while the resolution would not be binding, lawyers say it will shape norms and help campaigners develop arguments in climate cases.

The World Health Organization estimates that some 13.7 million deaths a year, or around 24.3 % of the total, are due to environmental risks such as air pollution https://www.reuters.com/world/india/pollution-likely-cut-9-years-life-expectancy-40-indians-2021-09-01 and chemical exposure.

"At national level, this right has been shown to empower people, particularly those most vulnerable to environmental damage or climate change, to drive change and hold governments to account," said Marc Limon of Universal Rights Group think tank.

"This might explain why some governments like the U.S., Russia and UK don't like it."

Observers following the discussions have criticised the stance of London as host of the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow next month.

"Climate leadership must be reflected across diplomacy commitments - there is more to it than hosting the COP," said Sebastien Duyck, campaign manager on human rights and climate change at the Center for International Environmental Law.

"The UK must join the overwhelming majority of countries in support of this resolution so as to avoid undermining its position," he added.

Yasmine Ahmed, UK director of Human Rights Watch, said she hopes Britain "comes to its senses" because the resolution is supported by "many countries more vulnerable to climate change, the very countries that (Prime Minister Boris) Johnson pledged to support."

"The UK's leadership on climate action is well documented and our efforts are currently focussed on a successful COP26 in Glasgow," a spokesperson for the UK mission in Geneva said.

"Whilst we have legal concerns about recognising a right to a safe and healthy environment in this way, we continue to engage constructively with the main authors of this resolution at the Human Rights Council."

The U.S. mission did not respond to a request for comment.

In discussions about the resolution, Washington also referred to legal concerns as well as worries that recognising new rights could dilute traditional civil and political rights, according to sources following the talks.

The United States is not currently a Council member but is vying for a seat and can still join debates as an observer.

While the lack of U.S. support clashes with President Joe Biden administration's promise to play a global leadership role on climate change, Washington has historically been hesitant to add new rights and tends to avoid legally binding treaties that could be difficult to ratify.

Brazil and Russia are opposed to the resolution which they say needs amending, sources following the talks say.

CHALLENGE TO STATUS QUO

For David Boyd, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights and the environment, the U.N. proposal, which was first conceived of in the 1990s, is long overdue.

"The evidence is overwhelming that these environmental challenges are directly affecting people's enjoyment of fundamental human rights," he said.

"There are definitely countries that have a deep-rooted interest in maintaining the status quo and this is a challenge to them," he added, without naming them.

Past U.N. resolutions such as one in 2010 on the right to water and sanitation, have prompted countries like Tunisia to pass legislation enshrining it in domestic law.

Aspects of the historic 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights later became law via an international treaty.

Globally, the number of climate-related litigation cases has soared in the past few years and more are invoking human rights to support their arguments.

Remo Klinger, lawyer for environmental non-profit Deutsche Umwelthilfe, said the resolution represents an example of "soft law" which could be used to make better cases. The group organised a successful legal case https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/germany-must-further-tighten-climate-change-law-top-court-rules-2021-04-29 that in April forced Germany to tighten its climate policies.

Dennis van Berkel, legal counsel to the Urgenda Foundation which won a landmark climate case https://www.reuters.com/article/climate-change-netherlands-idAFL8N28U284 against the Dutch government in 2019, said the resolution could help courts interpret the right in future cases.

"Although it is enshrined in many constitutions, courts do not have a huge amount of experience in how to apply this right," he said.

The Council's 47 members are also set to decide this week on a parallel resolution brought by the European Union and others and supported by Britain that would create a new special rapporteur on climate change.

Top U.N. rights official Michelle Bachelet opened the Council's session in September by calling environmental threats "the single greatest challenge to human rights of our era".

(Reporting by Kate Abnett in Brussels and Valerie Volcovici in Washington; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Stephanie Nebehay and Lisa Shumaker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden struggles to secure his 'New Deal' to transform U.S. economy

    Last October, presidential candidate Joe Biden flew to Warm Springs, Georgia just days before the national election, to compare his ambitions with those of the United States' longest-serving president. Franklin Delano Roosevelt "would come back to Warm Springs often to think about how to heal the nation and the world," Biden said, adding that FDR was "the kind of president our nation needs right now." President Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda, the multi-trillion dollar jobs, infrastructure, and climate plan that's on thin ice in Congress now, has drawn comparisons to FDR's New Deal, which created the modern U.S. safety net and employed millions during the Great Depression.

  • A construction tech company promises faster and cheaper homes. Can it solve the housing shortage?

    The U.S. housing sector, which is facing a shortage of 5.5 million to 6.8 million housing units, is in need of innovation, say experts.

  • The 2021 physics Nobel upholds the grim truths of climate science

    Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann, and Giorgio Parisi won “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems.”

  • Missing 19-year-old found dead in NC river, spurring homicide investigation, cops say

    His body was found in a town that’s popular with tourists.

  • At least 700 Afghan evacuees leave military bases in US before resettlement: Report

    As many as 700 Afghan evacuees scattered across several U.S. military bases have departed the sites without first receiving resettlement services, two sources familiar with data on the matter said.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    AstraZeneca has requested emergency use authorisation from U.S. regulators for its new treatment to prevent COVID-19 for people who respond poorly to vaccines because of a weakened immune system. In a statement on Tuesday, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said it included data in its filing with the Food and Drug Administration from a late-stage trial that showed the drug reduced the risk of people developing any COVID-19 symptoms by 77%. Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it had submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of a booster shot of its vaccine in people aged 18 and older.

  • George Floyd posthumously pardoned by Texas board for 2004 conviction

    The Harris County Public Defender’s Office applied for clemency for the late George Floyd for a 2004 drug conviction in […] The post George Floyd posthumously pardoned by Texas board for 2004 conviction appeared first on TheGrio.

  • China’s Biggest Crypto Platform Knows There’s No Going Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Hours before China issued its sweeping ultimatum against cryptocurrency trading, the industry’s last remaining giant player had already decided to call it quits.Huobi founders and backers voted unanimously at their shareholder meeting Sept. 24 that the crypto exchange, China’s largest, should leave its home market after years of growing government scrutiny. Later that day, Chinese regulators declared that all crypto transactions and services were banned in the country.Huobi ceased

  • Will qualified immunity protect a Fort Worth prison chaplain accused of discrimination?

    Two years before a Catholic chaplain at Carswell FMC Prison in Fort Worth was sued for religious discrimination, the BOP’s Equal Employment Opportunity Office sustained a complaint against him.

  • Biden tells EC commission chief the international tax system must be fair

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, emphasized the importance of "leveling the playing field in the international tax system," the White House said in a statement. The United States is looking for G20 countries to reach a political agreement on a global minimum corporate tax deal at a summit at the end of the month. In his call with von der Leyen, Biden also expressed his "strong support" for continuing the European Union accession process for countries in the Western Balkans, the statement said.

  • Florida will be short nearly 60,000 nurses by 2035, report says

    Florida didn’t have enough nurses before the COVID-19 pandemic. It doesn’t have enough nurses today. In a decade and a half, the shortage could be catastrophic.

  • Good Morning America Surprises Louisiana Dad for Serving His Community After Ida

    "This moment here just shows me once again that if you take care of God’s business, he’ll handle us as well."

  • 'Get out of the way': Biden blasts Republicans over debt ceiling standoff

    President Joe Biden accused congressional Republicans of being reckless over their approach to the debt ceiling, adamant that extending the country's borrowing limit is a shared responsibility because it is about paying off expenses already incurred.

  • Police investigate homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, after victim dies at hospital

    Officers responded to a reported shooting about 8:15 p.m. in the 300 block of North 18th Street in Kansas City, Kansas, where they found the victim.

  • WHO still reviewing Sputnik V vaccine, as Russia presses bid

    The World Health Organization is still reviewing data about Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine as part of hopes that it can be approved by the U.N. health agency for emergency use against coronavirus, but said Tuesday that no decision is imminent. The clarification comes after Russia’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko in recent days reportedly said that administrative issues were among the main holdups in WHO's decision-making process about whether to grant an emergency use listing to Sputnik V as it has for a half-dozen other vaccines. Such approval would be a show of international confidence in the vaccine after a rigorous review process, and could pave the way for its inclusion into the COVAX program organized by WHO and key partners that is shipping COVID-19 vaccines to scores of countries around the world based on need.

  • DOJ dispatches FBI to ensure school staff can 'work without fear' after months of protests

    Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the FBI to take on "threats of violence" against school boards and teachers amid growing parental anger over curriculums, mask mandates, and other polarizing issues.

  • As Pandemic Leads Teachers to Retire, Schools Are Feeling the Staffing Strain

    In the months after being hospitalized for COVID-19, Leonor Terrazas suffered headaches, joint pain and body chills. She was suddenly forgetful and struggled with balance. The long list of symptoms finally made sense when her doctor diagnosed her as a COVID-19 “long hauler.” It was then Terrazas, 64, knew she couldn’t return to Ascarate Elementary […]

  • Refugee admissions hit record low, despite Biden's reversal

    Refugee admissions to the United States fell to a record low during the 2021 budget year, despite President Joe Biden's pledge to reverse the sharp cuts made by the Trump administration, according to figures obtained by The Associated Press. A total of 11,445 refugees were allowed into the United States during the budget year that ended on Thursday, according to a person with access to the information who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the figure. Many of those Afghans were allowed into the country under a different legal status known as humanitarian parole, which is why they are not included in the refugee tally.

  • Des Moines narrows proposed wildlife feeding ban

    A proposed wildlife feeding ban in Des Moines now only includes waterfowl and deer after the City Council reversed course on a far more expansive plan Monday night.Why it matters: Squirrels, feral cats, raccoons and any animal "not normally domesticated" in Iowa were included in the original proposal that we told you about Friday.Fines up to $850 were possible.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The City Council vo

  • The Oil Major Primed To Profit In The Permian

    ConocoPhillips’ purchase of Shell acreage in the Permian Basin looks like a stroke of genius from the American giant, which is going to see plenty of benefits beyond existing production