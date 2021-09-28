How to Clean False Lashes so They Last as Long as Possible
From glue-on lashes to magnetic lashes, we’re breaking down how to prolong the life of your falsies.
From glue-on lashes to magnetic lashes, we’re breaking down how to prolong the life of your falsies.
Britney Spears has been the subject of several documentaries and specials, including Netflix's upcoming Britney vs Spears
Mindy Jensen is the co-host of the "BiggerPockets Money" podcast and the co-author of "First-Time Home Buyer, The Complete Playbook To Avoiding Rookie Mistakes." She's also a licensed real estate...
Beauty buffs swear by this eye cream for brightening dark circles.
Currently adding every lipstick to our cart…
Colorful eyeshadow, long lashes, and moisturized skin are the name of the game.
Savannah Guthrie just debuted a dramatic new look on Instagram, and fans are going wild.
Professional dancer Julianne Hough, 33, looks radiant in new no-makeup photos on Instagram. Her beauty routine includes natural products that get her glowing.
One reviewer said she loves it so much, she wants to marry it—seriously.
The collection will be coming to Ulta Beauty on October 3rd.
This is my favourite beauty tool ever and right now, it's on sale for $9 off on Amazon.
The popular 21 Days of Beauty event may sadly be behind us now, but there’s no way Ulta Beauty would just leave us hanging like that. To help prep your skin for fall, they’ve got a can’t-miss Fall Haul savings event going on now through October 2nd. You can save up to 50 percent off […]
Here’s how you can recreate the look.
This year's sale is even better than the last!
Achieve your best hair yet! The post 4 beauty supplements to try if you’re on a quest for thick, voluminous hair appeared first on In The Know.
Maybe it's just us, but we're lowkey in denial that summer's come to an end in what seems like a blink of an eye. And yet, fall is here — and with it, a return to equilibrium in the form of Libra season. A semblance of balance is precisely what we need during these trying times, so we're ready to celebrate our favorite steady sign with a Zodiac gift guide expertly crafted in their honor. "Libras enjoy the finer things in life and have a joie de vivre take on existence," astrology expert Lisa Sta
Combat brittle hair and split ends with a best-selling hair kit from Olaplex, currently on sale for a killer price at QVC—learn more.
Doja Cat is echoing the footsteps of Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez by becoming the newest pop star to launch her own makeup line. The "Say So" singer has teamed with BH Cosmetics to release her first-ever BH x Doja Cat collection, which offers a wide variety of products, from eye shadow to lip-plumping glosses and perfume. "This collaboration is such a full-circle moment for me," Doja said in a statement.
Looking for an eye cream to erase wrinkles and fine lines? Take notes from Ree Drummond's skincare routine: If any part of your face deserves special treatment, it's your eye area. Because the skin around your eyes is the thinnest on your body, it's also much more vulnerable to premature aging.
If you're a beauty enthusiast with a TikTok account, you'll know that the '90s are trending big time. Sleek bobs, thin eyebrows (yes, really), and matte skin are all back with a vengeance, but none are getting more hits than the '90s lip.From ultra-light nude to dark and brooding chestnut, natural lip colors inspired by the celebrities of the decade (think Naomi Campbell, Jennifer Aniston, and Victoria Beckham) are everywhere. It all started with one product: Clinique's Black Honey lipstick. The
Ulta's Fall Haul sale event is full of amazing beauty and skin care deals. If you're skin care obsessed like us, you already know how essential it is to switch up your beauty products when the seasons change. Luckily, thanks to Ulta's fall haul event, you can stock up on your essentials for a fraction of the price.