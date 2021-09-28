How to Clean False Lashes so They Last as Long as Possible

Refinery29

Maybe it's just us, but we're lowkey in denial that summer's come to an end in what seems like a blink of an eye. And yet, fall is here — and with it, a return to equilibrium in the form of Libra season. A semblance of balance is precisely what we need during these trying times, so we're ready to celebrate our favorite steady sign with a Zodiac gift guide expertly crafted in their honor. "Libras enjoy the finer things in life and have a joie de vivre take on existence," astrology expert Lisa Sta