Clean Your Home Using These Cheap and Safe DIY Cleaners

You could unknowingly be spreading thousands of chemicals throughout your home just by using store-bought cleaning products.

“There are over 80,000 chemicals registered for use that we use to eat, wear and touch, and yet, less than 200 of them have ever been tested for their human health effects,” said Smart Money Squad member Lisa Beres, who, along with her husband Ron, make up the Healthy Home Dream Team.

Beres believes cleaning with chemicals had negative effects on her well being. “Before I detoxified my home, my health had spiraled out of control,” she said. “Doctors would kind of look at me like, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong, and I don’t know how to fix it.’ And it was really scary. My health was at its lowest point ever. I got sick all the time. I literally could not get out of bed in the morning. I was tired all the time.”

Then Beres discovered baubiology, the holistic study of how where you live affects your health. “I started connecting the dots that these chemicals in my home were directly linked to the symptoms I was having,” she said. “Lightbulbs were just going off like crazy.”

Cutting Out the Chemicals

Beres explains that many of the chemicals we use to clean become airborne, and they can then get into our respiratory system and bloodstream.

“I was literally living in a chemical brew — and most of us are,” she said. So, she decided to make a major change. “Ever since I understood the connection to the products we use and our health, I said, ‘That’s it. I’m going to use healthy cleaners or make my own.'”

Beres now encourages others to use chemical-free cleaning products, which could mean making them yourself.

“You have to be the one who takes responsibility for yourself and your family,” she said. “And yes, that does take a little extra effort — maybe even elbow grease — to make that cleaner, but the long-term effects and the long-term gain are so great, you’ll be so glad you did.”

DIY Toxin-Free Cleaners

Beres shared three of her go-to cleaning products that not only remove chemicals from your home but can also save you money.

“[These are] healthy, safe and affordable ways to make your own cleaning products that’ll cost you just pennies on the dollar,” she said.

All-Purpose Cleaner

Spray bottle

2 cups hot water

1/2 teaspoon of washing soda

A dab of natural liquid dish soap

Optional: Eight to 10 drops of your favorite essential oils to give it a fresh scent

Shake ingredients together and spray.

Total cost: $1.50

Oven Cleaner

1/2 box of baking soda

Water

Sprinkle half a box of baking soda on bottom of oven, spray water on baking soda and let sit for eight hours before wiping off.

Total cost: $0.75

Glass Cleaner

Spray bottle

1/4 teaspoon natural dish-washing liquid

3 tablespoons white vinegar

2 cups water

Optional: Eight to 10 drops of your favorite essential oils to give it a fresh scent

Shake ingredients together and spray.

Total cost: $1.50

