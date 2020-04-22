We Work Clean, Inc. Announces Health & Safety Certification Program to Help Real Estate Agents Protect Home Buyers and Sellers

New online platform educates and equips real estate agents with the latest information and tools to ensure a safe and healthy real estate transaction.

DENVER, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help real estate agents provide a safer home shopping experience, We Work Clean, Inc. has created the first and only certification for the real estate industry to be up to date on the latest health and safety protocols for ensuring a safe home shopping experience.

The real estate market will soon be active with the selling season upon us. Once local and statewide bans around the country are lifted it is critical that agents provide peace of mind and a safe experience when you have strangers visiting other strangers' homes. The concern of future exposure to harmful viruses and the associated risks are alarming and could affect sales.

The We Live Clean™ program was created for real estate agents to help clients prepare for the home selling process and offer common sense solutions. The course provides education about best practices around health and safety along with practical preparation and sales strategies.

The lead educator of the course is Anisha Rao, an experienced health care consultant & educator. She previously led the development of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMMS) Home Infection Preventionist Training.

Steve Nickerson- President of We Work Clean, Inc. and a 25 year real estate industry veteran says "As real estate professionals we have a fiduciary responsibility – to act in the best interest of others and that goes beyond just the deal but also to health and safety for the people that hire us and those that tour the homes we list & sell. It's no longer business as usual we must ensure the highest level of care, health & safety for home showings and meetings related to the process"

For additional information visit www.weliveclean.com

We Work Clean, Inc. is an educational company providing resources, training and marketing services to small businesses and the real estate industry. The company was founded to bring awareness & assurances of the importance of a clean, safe & healthy work environment.

Contact:

Jessica Kerr

Executive Vice President

We Work Clean, Inc.

303-801-1760

238420@email4pr.com

www.WeLiveClean.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/we-work-clean-inc-announces-health--safety-certification-program-to-help-real-estate-agents-protect-home-buyers-and-sellers-301045185.html

SOURCE We Work Clean, Inc.