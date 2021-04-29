'Clean out our insides': Ethiopia detains Tigrayans amid war

  • A Tigrayan employee of the state-owned Ethiopian Airlines, who said he fled the country after being released on bail, poses for a portrait at an undisclosed location in April 2021. “We need you very badly today,” he recalled federal police saying as they took him from his home without explanation. He said he saw almost 100 high-ranking military officials during his two months in detention ending in January 2021. (AP Photo)
  • This April 22, 2021 satellite image provided by Planet Labs shows an agricultural college near the town of Assosa, Ethiopia, where witnesses say ethnic Tigrayans have been detained for months without charge, one of several such detention centers across the country. (Planet Labs via AP)
  • Theologian Lisanewerk Desta poses for a portrait at his house in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Monday, April 26, 2021. Dozens of Tigrayan priests and deacons were detained in the capital, most for a month, according to Lisanewerk, who leads the library and museum department of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church. He also said he has spoken with a detainee at a center near Harar who estimated that more than 2,000 people were held there. “I don’t have words. How to explain this kind of hatred?” he asked. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)
  • Theologian Lisanewerk Desta poses for a portrait at his house in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Monday, April 26, 2021. Dozens of Tigrayan priests and deacons were detained in the capital, most for a month, according to Lisanewerk, who leads the library and museum department of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church. He also said he has spoken with a detainee at a center near Harar who estimated that more than 2,000 people were held there. “I don’t have words. How to explain this kind of hatred?” he asked. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)
1 / 4

Ethiopia Tigrayans Detained

A Tigrayan employee of the state-owned Ethiopian Airlines, who said he fled the country after being released on bail, poses for a portrait at an undisclosed location in April 2021. “We need you very badly today,” he recalled federal police saying as they took him from his home without explanation. He said he saw almost 100 high-ranking military officials during his two months in detention ending in January 2021. (AP Photo)
CARA ANNA
·10 min read

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia has swept up thousands of ethnic Tigrayans into detention centers across the country on accusations that they are traitors, often holding them for months and without charges, the AP has found.

The detentions, mainly but not exclusively of military personnel, are an apparent attempt to purge state institutions of the Tigrayans who once dominated them, as the government enters its sixth month of fighting in the Tigray region. Detainees, families and visitors spoke of hundreds or even more than 1,000 people in at least nine individual locations, including military bases and an agricultural college.

The government of Nobel Peace Prize winner Abiy Ahmed acknowledges that it has locked up a small number of high-level military officials from the Tigrayan minority. But the AP is reporting for the first time that the detentions are far more sweeping in scope and more arbitrary, extending even to priests and office workers, sometimes with ethnic profiling as the sole reason.

A military detainee told the AP he is being held with more than 400 other Tigrayans, and lawyers are not allowed to contact them. Even families can’t visit. The AP is not using his name for his safety but has seen his military ID.

“They can do what they want,” he said on a smuggled phone. “They might kill us….We are in their hands, and we have no choice but to pray.”

___

This story was funded by the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

___

Many of the military personnel were not combatants but held jobs such as teachers and nurses, according to interviews with 15 detainees and relatives, along with a lawyer and a camp visitor. Civilian employees of state-owned companies also have been held. The arbitrary locking up of non-combatants is against international law, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which has met with family members of detainees but declined to answer questions.

Conditions vary, but some detainees are given just one meal a day and crowded dozens to a room in sweltering metal shelters, at a time when COVID-19 infections are rapidly rising in Ethiopia. Families worry that needed medications are withheld. Detainees and families the AP tracked down did not directly witness beatings or other such physical abuse, but almost all asked not to be identified out of fear for their lives.

Once detained, the Tigrayans often end up in Ethiopia’s opaque military justice system. That means they can lose the right to private lawyers and face judges who one lawyer said tend to hand out the maximum penalty. With fewer means to challenge their detention, detainees say they feel helpless, their fate in the hands of the people who accuse them of treason.

One Tigrayan living in the United States said she could understand war between soldiers but objected to the detention of two cousins with non-combat roles in communications and peacekeeping. One hasn’t been seen or heard from since November.

“Is the danger in their blood? In their DNA?” she asked. “I thought they were Ethiopians.”

The mass detentions and house arrests are an extension of the war in the Tigray region marked by massacres, gang rapes, expulsions and forced starvation, which witnesses call a systematic effort to destroy the Tigrayan minority of more than 6 million. The detentions are all the more striking because Abiy was once praised for releasing thousands of political prisoners in a country long known for locking up people deemed a threat.

Tigrayans are further targeted by state media reports amplifying the government narrative of pursuing Tigray “criminals” and their supporters. Family members of detainees are sometimes stripped of their jobs, kicked out of military housing and subjected to frozen bank accounts.

Tigray leaders were prominent in Ethiopia’s repressive government for nearly three decades and are blamed by Abiy and others for fostering sometimes deadly ethnic politics, but they were sidelined when he took office in 2018. After national elections were delayed last year, they held their own vote in Tigray and called Abiy’s government illegitimate. Ethiopia then accused Tigray fighters of attacking a military base and launched an offensive, unleashing a war that has killed thousands.

Ethiopia’s government is “only after the top leadership” of Tigray’s former rulers, the minister for public diplomacy at the country’s embassy in Britain, Mekonnen Amare, told the AP. “So there is no such thing as mass detention or mass abuse of rights.”

But in a leaked video posted online earlier in the war and verified by the AP, a senior military official said of Tigrayans, “We had to clean out our insides. … Even if there may be good people among them, we can’t differentiate the good from the bad. To save the country, we made it so they were excluded from doing work.” Now the security forces were “completely Ethiopian,” Brig. Gen. Tesfaye Ayalew said in what appeared to be an internal briefing.

Ethiopia’s attorney general’s office, which has said it would set up a hotline to report ethnic profiling, did not respond to questions from the AP, and neither did a military spokesman. The U.S. State Department said it could not confirm reports of people detained in camps, but noted that it has paused most security assistance to Ethiopia because of concerns over the Tigray crisis.

Another Tigrayan who spoke to the AP from custody, his voice hushed on a borrowed phone, said he is being held without charges along with more than 30 pilots, technicians and other military personnel. He said families at times have no idea where relatives are, and his own mother still thinks he’s working, just far away. He despairs of justice in military court.

“If peace comes, maybe they’ll release us,” he said. “If not, we don’t have any future. I fear even they may kill us.” Then he hurriedly ended the call.

Estimates of the number of detainees and camps vary. More than 17,000 Tigrayans were in the military alone when the war began and have been detained, according to an estimate given to a researcher by Mulugeta Gebrehiwot Berhe, a former senior Ethiopian official and Tigrayan who founded the Institute for Peace and Security Studies at Addis Ababa University.

Along with the at least nine centers cited by detainees, families and visitors, the AP obtained three separate lists that allege several others across the country. One detainee who escaped a center in Mirab Abaya in southern Ethiopia estimated that more than 1,500 people were held there alone.

A man who visited two other centers said detainees had counted 110 people in one, mostly military commanders, and 270 in the other, many of them commandos and air force officers. Some had served in the military for more than 30 years with no history of misconduct, he said.

The visitor described 40 to 50 people living in a room made of metal sheets. The detainees told him they were not allowed to speak in groups or have family visits or phone calls, and they didn’t get enough food.

“The area is very hot, extremely hot…..they don’t look good,” said the visitor, whom the AP is not identifying further to preserve his access to the centers. He said detainees alleged that people are held in at least 20 places across the country.

“It’s scary, you know?” he said. “These people were serving their country as military personnel but were attacked by their own government….They have been identified as treasonous by the community, so they’re seriously worried about their families.”

Their families also are worried about them. A man in the capital, Addis Ababa, wept as he described not seeing or speaking to his brother, a human resources staffer with the military, for three months. His brother’s family has been evicted from military housing, he said, sharing photos of their items strewn outdoors.

“He was serving his country honestly,” the man said. “The situation is not good, not only for me but for all the Tigrayan people.”

Another detainee had been serving in a neighboring country on a peacekeeping mission when he was called home to Ethiopia and seized, his son said. He was freed on bail, and the AP has seen the federal court document for his release. But then he was sent to a military camp, accused of creating instability although he wasn’t in the country.

“I spoke with him yesterday. He sounded stressed,” his son said. “People with the military gave him the phone in secret. He’s a proud person. It’s unsettling to hear him like that.”

His father has lost about 10 kilograms (22 pounds) because of the lack of proper food, he said.

The transfer of people into the military system after being released on bail in the federal courts is illegal, said a lawyer in the capital, Tadele Gebremedhin, who has worked on more than 75 cases involving detained Tigrayans from the military and federal police. He said detainees at one center he visited on the outskirts of the capital sleep about 25 to a room, get food once a day and are denied family visits.

“They are innocent,” the lawyer said. “The only thing is, they’re Tigrayans.”

Civilians have been held, too. One employee with state-owned Ethiopian Airlines said he fled the country after being released on bail.

“We need you very badly today,” he recalled federal police saying as they took him from his home without explanation. He said he saw almost 100 high-ranking military officials during his two months in detention, from late November to late January.

Dozens of Tigrayan priests and deacons were detained in the capital, most for a month, according to Lisanewerk Desta, who leads the library and museum department of the Ethiopia Orthodox Church. He also said he has spoken with a detainee at a center near Harar who estimated that more than 2,000 military personnel were held there.

“I don’t have words. How to explain this kind of hatred?” he asked.

Beyond the camps, an unknown number of Tigrayans are under house arrest. A man described how one parent, a nurse in the military, has been barred from work since the war began and is under a curfew.

The United Nations human rights office said it was aware of reports of arbitrary detention of Tigrayans but did not have reliable estimates “given the lack of transparency.”

The government-created Ethiopian Human Rights Commission did not answer questions, instead sharing recent statements on Tigrayan detainees and ethnic profiling. In a statement this week, the commission said the denial of fair trials, family visits and medical treatment is “still rife” at several detention centers, and detainees are often unable to tell families where they are.

The commission spoke earlier this year with 21 detainees at a federal police center in the capital, with some describing “lengthy pre-trial detention periods and being subjected to insults, threats, beatings and to physical injuries from shots fired at the time of their capture.” However, the commission said detainees were in good health and the conditions of detention met acceptable standards.

Tigrayans dispute that. In neighboring South Sudan, more than a dozen members of the United Nations peacekeeping mission refused to board a flight home in February when their stay ended.

For detainees, it is unclear what happens next. Two people told the AP that a campaign to “re-educate” them has begun, including lectures promoting Abiy’s political party. One person said their cousin had gone through the training, and another said their relative had been told it would start soon.

The risk for the government is that the detentions could turn Tigrayans who once swore their loyalty into active opponents.

Teklebrhan Weldeselassie, an air force pilot, said he and colleagues were accused of being in contact with Tigray’s now-fugitive leaders. He escaped house arrest and fled Ethiopia, but he said colleagues have told him they are among an estimated 1,000 Tigrayans detained near the air force headquarters in Debre Zeit.

Once shocked by being suspected as a traitor, he is so horrified by Ethiopia’s treatment of Tigrayans that he now says he would consider taking up arms.

“Before, I didn’t plan to fight on the side of Tigray,” Teklebrhan said. “At this time, if I get a chance, yeah, of course I would defend my people.”

___

Andrew Drake in London contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Couple jailed for 22 years for 'inhuman and sadistic' sex abuse and rape of two children under 10

    Rachel Burrows and partner Kevin Prewitt, both 37, from Lowestoft, Suffolk, were jailed at Ipswich Crown Court after admitting abusing two young children.

  • Turks see Erdogan's pious hand behind alcohol sales ban during lockdown

    The Turkish government's decision to ban alcohol sales during a 17-day COVID-19 lockdown that starts on Thursday has angered some secular Turks who see it as President Tayyip Erdogan's latest imposition of a religious lifestyle on all of society. Erdogan announced the lockdown on Monday, saying schools and most shops would be closed and people would be required to mostly stay at home in order to curb a surge in infections and deaths. On Tuesday, his Islamist-rooted AK Party government announced that alcohol sales would also be banned until May 17, prompting secular Turks to rush to stock up drinks cabinets before the measures come into force late on Thursday.

  • Can therapy ease the trauma of U.S. racist attacks and systemic racism?

    Chinese-American mental health counselor Monica Band started getting a flood of calls and emails soon after former U.S. President Donald Trump began blaming China for the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. News followed of the killings of six Asian-born spa workers in Atlanta and brutal attacks on people of Asian descent nationwide. To help, Band is drawing on a still-developing treatment field pioneered by African-American clinicians who have been working for years to help ease the debilitating pain of racist attacks and systemic racism that can be passed down generations.

  • Young women, grown up without Taliban, dread their return

    Inside Ms. Sadat’s Beauty Salon in Afghanistan’s capital, Sultana Karimi leans intently over a customer, meticulously shaping her eyebrows. “With the return of Taliban, society will be transformed and ruined,” Karimi said. It would have been totally out of the question under the Taliban, who ruled until the 2001 U.S.-led invasion.

  • Russian military says its troops back to bases after buildup

    The Russian military said Thursday that its troops have returned to their permanent bases after concluding massive drills near Ukraine that alarmed Western countries. Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the military's General Staff, said that more than 300,000 troops, nearly one-third of the nation's 1 million member military, took part in the exercise earlier this month. The commander of the Western Military District, Col. Gen. Alexander Zhuravlev, reported that most of his troops are now back at their garrisons, and just one trainload of troops was still on its way to their home base.

  • EU report accuses Russia, China of sowing mistrust in Western vaccines

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Russian and Chinese media are systematically seeking to sow mistrust in Western COVID-19 vaccines in their latest disinformation campaigns aimed at dividing the West, a European report said on Wednesday. From December to April, the two countries' state media outlets pushed fake news online in multiple languages sensationalising vaccine safety concerns, making unfounded links between jabs and deaths in Europe and promoting Russian and Chinese vaccines as superior, the EU study said. The Kremlin and Beijing deny all disinformation allegations by the EU, which produces regular reports and seeks to work with Google, Facebook, Twitter and Microsoft to limit the spread of fake news.

  • Column: After 100 days, Kamala Harris is a big reason for Biden administration's success

    As the first vice president of color, Kamala Harris fills a void for the Biden administration, connecting with a nation rocked by racial injustice.

  • Marvin Scott's death in Texas jail ruled a homicide by medical examiner

    The death of a 26-year-old Black man in custody at a Texas jail has been ruled a homicide. Marvin Scott III, of Frisco, Texas, was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge by police in Allen, a suburb of northern Dallas, on March 14. The officers first took Scott to a local hospital because he was reportedly acting erratically.

  • I Spy DIY and Chasing Paper Teamed Up for a Dreamy Nature-Inspired Wallpaper Collection

    The botanical patterns and earthy colors make for the perfect spring refresh.

  • A Hong Kong broadcaster is defending its decision to air a 'patriotic' show featuring HK chief exec Carrie Lam 4 times a day

    Government-owned broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong said it would air Lam's daily show to "engender a sense of citizenship and national identity."

  • Mother and baby dead, 3 others injured after shooting outside Virginia apartment complex

    Officers arrested three men Wednesday evening in connection with a shooting outside an apartment complex in Richmond, Virginia, that left a mother and her 3-month-old baby dead and three other women wounded, police said. The Richmond Police Department said its officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike just after 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday where they discovered two women, two teenagers and a baby with gunshot wounds. "The three other female victims have injuries that are not believed to be life threatening," Richmond police said in a statement Wednesday evening.

  • From WandaVision to The Crown, how TV stole the show from cinema

    When is a TV series not a TV series? When it’s an anthology of five standalone dramas from an Oscar-winning film director, which has been nominated for London, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Boston film critics’ awards. Steve McQueen’s superb Small Axe, which told five stories about the British-West Indian experience from the 1960s to the 1980s, leads the way in this year’s television Baftas, with 15 nominations, announced yesterday, across the Television and the TV Craft awards. But its success has reopened the debate around what constitutes television and what constitutes film. One thing is clear: if you take a glance at the TV and films awards lists this year, the small screen is now the home of big ambition. McQueen always intended Small Axe to be a TV project – the production company submitted the series to the TV sections of the Golden Globes and Emmys, and did not submit it for the Oscars. But the director was adamant that these were “films” made for television, which could be viewed on a cinema screen but had found the perfect home. “I wanted these films to be accessible to my mother, I wanted them on the BBC,” McQueen told Rolling Stone last year, adding, “There’s no absolutes anymore.” The Crown, which has 10 TV Bafta nominations this year, is also resolutely made as television, but its scope, ambition, casting and budget would have been unthinkable on the gogglebox even 10 years ago. In fact, look back to 2011 and the Baftas were rewarding Sherlock, sci-fi drama Misfits, Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon comedy The Trip, and the period adaptation Any Human Heart – shows with a fraction of the budget of a single episode of The Crown. By 2014, the Baftas were still handing out baubles to the small, the quiet, the ever-so British – Southcliffe (set in bleak North Kent), Broadchurch (filmed on the Jurassic Coast of Dorset), and Last Tango in Halifax – but in the International Programme category lurked the canary in the mine. Netflix picked up its first Bafta nomination, for House of Cards, which didn’t win, but the sluice gates had opened. The streamers had arrived, with their bottomless wealth, and the era of “Peak TV” (sparked by US cable channel HBO’s investment in shows such as The Sopranos, The Wire et al) had merged with the era of Netflix, Amazon and Apple. TV got rich. Film-makers have swarmed to television ever since, eager to try their hand at “long-form” storytelling (“It’s a 10-hour movie,” they say – yuck) and the movie stars have come with them. Imagine telling yourself, 10 years ago, that Al Pacino, Kate Winslet and Meryl Streep would be making TV shows. Imagine, now, Nicole Kidman starring in a film. It would feel, somehow, lightweight, not suiting to an actress of her talent and star power. The snobbery that existed only a few years ago – that films were superior to television, its trashy, dowdy cousin – is now almost inverted.

  • Kodak Black Pleads Guilty to First-Degree Assault and Battery Charges From 2016 Incident, Won’t Face Jail Time

    Rapper Kodak Black has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery stemming from a 2016 incident where he was accused of sexually assaulting a high school student in a hotel room following a concert in South Carolina. The victim, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements (as cited by WBTW), was present on a screen…

  • WMD charges added against men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan governor

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A federal grand jury brought additional charges on Wednesday against three men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, saying they planned to use weapons of mass destruction to blow up a bridge. Adam Fox, 40, of Wyoming, Michigan; Barry Croft Jr., 45, of Bear, Delaware; and Daniel Joseph Harris, 23, of Lake Orion, Michigan, were charged with knowingly conspiring to use weapons of mass destruction against persons or property, the U.S. Justice Department said.

  • Turkey says it's glad a woman leads EU's executive branch

    The Turkish government again rejected the accusation that it snubbed the head of the European Union's executive arm because she is a woman, insisting Wednesday that internal EU squabbling was to blame for a protocol gaffe during a meeting with Turkey's president. A Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said Ankara was pleased the European Commission had a woman at the helm and called on EU institutions to reach a “consensus” among themselves to avoid similar lapses in protocol in the future. Ursula von der Leyen, the EU commission's president, and European Council President Charles Michel traveled to Turkey this month to discuss the troubled relationship between the 27-nation bloc and Turkey with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

  • Your heart health may be influencing your coffee orders, study finds. What that means

    “Listen to your body, it’s more in tune with your health than you may think.”

  • Lawyers for Jan. 6 riot suspects can begin touring the Capitol on Monday

    Defense attorneys for accused Capitol rioters will be able to take tours of the complex — led by Capitol Police officers — and take photos in public areas.

  • Raif Badawi Is Still in Prison Over a Series of Blog Posts. The U.S. Has Given Saudi Arabia a Free Pass for Too Long

    For years, successive U.S. administrations have given Saudi Arabia a free pass to harass, arrest and even execute those who do not accept the government’s official interpretation of Hanbali Sunni Islam. One such case is peaceful blogger Raif Badawi, who is serving a 10-year sentence for a series of blog posts calling for freedom of religion or belief in the kingdom. The Biden Administration is recalibrating the U.S.-Saudi relationship and has indicated that human rights will be at the center of its foreign-policy objectives.

  • Facebook to pay $5 million to local journalists in newsletter push

    Facebook Inc said Thursday it will give $5 million to pay local journalists in multi-year deals as part of its new publishing platform to help independent writers attract an audience and make money through the social media network. The move is part of Facebook's answer to the trend of email newsletters, led by platforms like Substack, as it focuses on reporters "who are often the lone voice covering a given community," the company has said. The publishing platform, which Facebook announced last month, will be integrated with Facebook Pages and include a free self-publishing tool for journalists to send out newsletters or create their own website.

  • AP PHOTOS: A month of religious holidays, pyres and prayer

    Around the world April was the month when many religions celebrated their most important holidays. Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through The Conversation U.S. The AP is solely responsible for this content.