Clean Juice Lands in Top 19% of Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies of 2020

Organic Juice Bar Reports 485 Percent Three-Year Revenue Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice®, the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise in the U.S., was named to the top 1000 fastest-growing privately held companies as part of the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. With the recent announcement of adding nine new stores across the nation since July 1st, 2020, the Clean Juice ranking of #957 spot by Inc. Magazine reports a 485 percent growth, despite the global COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second year Clean Juice has been recognized by Inc. 5000 for rapid growth.

Clean Juice's continued growth can be attributed to its clean, USDA-certified organic food and beverage offerings, a community and people-first company philosophy, and a surging health-conscious environment ignited by the recent global pandemic. Clean Juice also attributes its growing success to the strength of its development system and its franchise support structure.

"We are proud to be included once again in Inc. 5000's coveted list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.," said Landon Eckles, CEO, Clean Juice. "This recognition is a true testament to the power behind our brand, what we stand for as a company, and the premium quality of organic products we happily serve our guests each and every day."

The demand for organic produce and foods continues to rise across the nation and many consumers are prioritizing nutrition and immunity-boosting ingredients in an effort to protect themselves and their families against COVID-19. According to recent Nielsen data, the U.S. sales of organic food and beverage surged 25 percent for the 17-week period ending June 27. The Organic Trade Association reports record-breaking sales for the organic industry posting more than $55B in 2019 with projections to exceed these numbers in 2020. Clean Juice reports encouraging trends in both unit store sales and franchise inquiries.

The Inc. 5000 ranking demonstrates Clean Juice on a parallel growth trend to the organic food boom in both unit store sales and franchise inquiries. In addition to a 485 percent growth, store sales experienced more than 15 percent growth, with pre-pandemic trends returning in June 2020 after a short-lived dip from the early onset of the virus. New franchise inquiries are also driving growth with more than 650 to date in 2020 alone, indicating a strong demand for health and wellness related products and services.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice® offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, açaí bowls, toasts, Greenoa® bowls, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified franchisees to its family of franchise partners. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, and its core values, please visit www.cleanjuice.com.

