Clean Juice takes franchisees to court

Clean Juice Franchising and two of its franchisees are headed to court. The Charlotte-based organic juice chain is seeking a preliminary injunction tied to five franchise locations — three in the Philadelphia suburbs and two in the Charleston, South Carolina, market — that have closed and since reopened as CraveWell Cafés.

Court filings allege franchisees have stolen Clean Juice’s proprietary business method and are causing irreparable harm to the brand and its franchising system.

Franchisees say that’s not the case and have filed a motion in opposition. It states Clean Juice’s action is a retaliatory litigation tactic and comes after franchisees filed for arbitration against the juice brand.

