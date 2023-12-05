Clean up after massive spill at Taunton gas station 'could go on for years.' What we know.

TAUNTON — A recent Taunton City Council discussion and documents submitted to the state shed light on the status of ongoing cleanup efforts for a massive gas spill this past summer in East Taunton.

The owners of Amaro’s Gas Station appeared before the City Council Committee on Public Health and Environmental Affairs on Nov. 28, along with engineering and remediation consultants hired by Amaro’s, the Taunton Fire Department and the Taunton Conservation Agent for an update and to answer questions on cleanup efforts with the gas spill.

“This remediation could go on for years,” said Taunton Fire Captain Robert Bastis at the meeting.

Amaro's Gas Station, at 508 Middleboro Ave. in East Taunton, seen here on Nov. 10, 2023, has been closed and fenced off since late August due 31,000 gallons of gasoline leaking underground.

When did the gas leak start?

Owner Aaron Amaro told the Council the leak could have been going on for as long as a month before it was discovered.

How much gas leaked out?

Altogether, 31,000 gallons of gasoline leaked underground, impacting several properties in the vicinity, according to status reports from Edge Environmental LLC, the licensed site professional in charge of cleanup and remediation at Amaro’s.

The spill triggered an "immediate response action" (IRA) and multiple regulatory notification requirements, including notifying the state Department of Environmental Protection, the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the city’s police and fire departments.

Immediate response involved the fencing in and blockading of the entire gas station for cleanup and remediation, and, as of this writing, the area is still fenced off.

What went wrong?

According to Edge Environmental’s analysis, the gasoline is believed to have been released through burst piping between one or more of the gasoline fuel dispensers and the site’s underground storage tanks.

John DeSousa from Taunton-based North County Group, an engineering consultant agency hired by Amaro, said the tanks themselves were tested and confirmed they were tight and not the source of leakage.

How was the leak discovered?

Both Amaro and Bastis said the leak was discovered due to customers’ complaints of the potent smell of gasoline, as well as an inventory check indicating gallons of gasoline missing was higher than what sales were.

Who else was impacted besides Amaro's?

The area designated as the disposal or contaminated site is about three-quarters of an acre. Besides Amaro’s Gas Station, Edge Environmental said in its reporting, the properties immediately impacted by underground gasoline include:

9 Old Colony Ave. — This is an empty building without power owned by Aaron Amaro at the corner with Middleboro Avenue.

516 Middleboro Ave. — This is the rectory for the House of Bread Community Church. The property is owned by Aaron Amaro, according to assessor’s records. It is currently unoccupied, fenced off and without electricity.

518 Middleboro Ave. — This is the House of Bread Community Church building, which is owned by Aaron Amaro and is fenced off and unoccupied with no electricity. The church's website says it is temporarily conducting services at Winthrop Street Baptist Church at 39 Winthrop St.

House of Bread Community Church and its rectory are located at 516 and 518 Middleboro Ave. in East Taunton, seen here on Nov. 10, 2023. They've been closed and fenced off since a massive gas leak next door at Amaro's Gas Station was discovered in August.

How bad was the damage at the church and what's being done?

Both the rectory and the church are being regularly monitored for ambient air readings. Vapor barriers were installed over the basement sump pumps and floors. Absorbent pads are also placed and changed regularly inside the water in the sump pump wells for capturing any gas that floats to the top.

For the church basement, Edge Environmental's reports to the state indicate gasoline infiltration from the sumps was so bad that numerous belongings had to be disposed of.

In August 2023, a 31,000-gallon gas leak was discovered at Amaro's Gas Station on Middleboro Avenue in East Taunton. This illustration, prepared by the company in charge of clean up and remediation, shows the estimated area impacted.

Owners have no comment

Representation from the church, via phone or email, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Aaron Amaro couldn’t be reached for comment over the phone, whether through contact with Edge Environmental or through Amaro Family Auto, located across the street from the gas station. When approached by The Gazette after the Council Committee hearing, the Amaro family declined to speak with the press.

Fire Department went door-to-door in aftermath of leak

The Taunton Fire Department was notified of a possible gas leak on Monday, Aug. 28, according to a previous statement from the city.

After an additional inspection on Sept. 2, the Fire Department, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protections (DEP), and Edge Environmental went door-to-door to notify abutting neighbors and businesses of the gas leak, as well as to conduct testing of air levels in those neighbors’ buildings.

Fire Chief Steven Lavigne told the Council “we did everything we could to notify people.”

He said “we knocked on every door” and “some didn’t answer their doors,” prompting, on one occasion, to force entrance into a home “just to tell them.”

The Fire Department also kept someone stationed on Middleboro Avenue for over a month, said Lavigne, to monitor the situation and engage with concerned neighbors.

“People could walk up and ask us what was going on. There was plenty of notification,” he said.

16 homes and businesses being monitored

The gasoline infiltrated the storm drain system, leading to liquid and vapors being detected near manholes and catch basins on Old Colony and Middleboro Avenue.

Illustrations from Edge Environmental show 16 abutting homes and businesses along Middleboro Avenue, Old Colony Avenue and Liberty Street, are being regularly monitored for ambient air readings by Edge Environmental and the DEP.

Eric Johnson from Edge Environmental told the Council no unsafe readings of gasoline vapor and volatile organic compounds have been detected in these homes and businesses since discovery of the spill.

Johnson also said select catch basins, storm drain basins, and sewer manholes on Old Colony and Middleboro Avenue have exhaust fans applied to them during remediation efforts to suck out and contain gas vapors.

“Fans are extracting vapors from the sewer and storm drain so those vapors don’t build up and cause problems,” Johnson told the Council.

This illustration shows 16 abutting homes and businesses being regularly monitored for ambient air readings by Edge Environmental and the DEP after a 31,000-gallon gasoline leak underground from Amaro's Gas Station in East Taunton in August 2023..

Clean up efforts

The gasoline impacted sub-surface soil and also reached groundwater, according to Edge Environmental’s reporting to the state.

Johnson from Edge Environmental told the Council that remediation on site has involved the pumping out of groundwater contaminated with gasoline and the excavating of soil, either for establishing recovery wells for reaching the liquids, or because the soil itself is contaminated.

“People are smelling what we are pumping out,” said Johnson, as well as excavated soil that remains on site, before it is hauled away, to be disposed of safely.

He added these soil piles are sprayed with chemicals to mitigate the scent of gasoline.

The fluid extracted is received into a pump truck, which is designed to separate the gasoline from the water.

Taunton Firefighter Jim Bagnell is on site as workers from Global Remediation Services work in front of the East Taunton Post Office on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, after a gas leak was discovered at Amaro's gas station.

How much contaminated water and soil has been removed?

Johnson told the Council, so far, 76,000 gallons of contaminated water and 119 tons of soil have been removed from the ground.

As of the date of the most recent status report filed with the state’s Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, November 29, the total volume of gasoline recovered to date from the extracted fluids is estimated at 8,158 gallons.

John explained that soil borings and sampling indicate that underneath the site is about 10 feet worth of layers of sand, silt and clay, which has slowed the gasoline’s migration into groundwater.

He also said because of how the topography slopes on the property, the gas and contaminated groundwater flows inward, towards the church and rectory properties, instead of outward towards other abutting properties.

Workers from Global Remediation Services work in front of the East Taunton Post Office on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. A gas leak in the area has temporarily shut down Amaro's gas station.

Preventing this from happening again

John DeSouza from North County Group said Amaro’s station will be replacing most to all of the fuel pipes on site, which connect the underground storage tanks to the dispenser pumps.

Another major upgrade will be replacing the tops to the storage tanks. The tank tops are where the piping connects, as well as where all the buttons and controls are located. The new tops, DeSousa said, will have a built-in alarm system to notify the owners of future leaks or other malfunctions.

Testing for infiltration into Taunton River

Taunton Conservation Agent Michele Restino told the Council all parties involved acted quickly, saying Edge Environmental has “protected what they can and prevented further migration [of gas] into the groundwater, as best as they could. They are keeping it contained.”

Reporting from Edge Environmental indicates Amaro’s storm drain system leads to two outfalls which empty into the Taunton River.

Restino said testing and regular monitoring is being done for any gasoline infiltration into the Taunton River, and none has been detected.

Who's at fault?

Bastis told the Council inspections indicate the gas leaked due to “shoddy work done” by the contractor that installed the piping and underground storage tanks for the station back in 2001 when it was built. Bastis clarified the work was done up to code, “but the quality might not have been there.”

The name of the installer was not disclosed.

DeSousa is finalizing a report, to be filed in mid-December, on findings regarding the cause of the incident and what measures to take to prevent future incidents on site, to be submitted to the DEP, EPA and the city.

Once reviewed by the DEP, DeSousa said it is believed the agency will issue a "notice of responsibility," which affected parties like the church and gas station may use to seek compensation from the installer of the gas storage and dispensing systems for lost revenues.

When will Amaro's reopen?

There is currently no definitive timetable for Amaro’s reopening, Bastis said.

“It’s not going to open until everything’s replaced,” and the owner is done “bringing everything up to code,” said Bastis, regarding the work DeSousa and Amaro confirmed will happen on site.

Bastis added that even when Amaro’s reopens, there will still be ongoing remediation efforts and regular monitoring of conditions there, possibly going on for years.

Johnson from Edge Environmental reemphasized to the Council “it’s a largescale gas leak” and “it’s underground.”

